These new Aldi home finds this month include storage, lighting, bedding, and Disney kitchen items.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s gearing up to be an exciting month for Aldi shoppers. The grocery store-and-then-some just released their Upcoming Aldi Finds products, and there are some fabulous finds in the home department. From small furniture pieces and bedding must-buys to kitchen gadgets and even Disney-branded items, there are some definite sell-out pieces about to arrive at your store. What should you shop for before everyone else does? Here are the 9 best new Aldi home finds hitting shelves as the month begins.

1 This Amazing Multipurpose Ladder

This multifunctional ladder is sure to sell out. Use it to hang towels, blankets, or even decorations. There are a few color options, including this black-and-white version of the SOHL Bamboo Ladder. The 5-rung piece includes a mounting feature for added stability. Holds up to 11lbs for each rung. It is just $19.99.

2 Swivel and Lumbar Cushions

Make your chairs and stool more comfortable without having to invest in new ones. The Easy Home Memory Foam Swivel Cushion comes in gray and navy. There is also an Easy Home Memory Foam Lumbar Cushion. Each is $14.99.

3 Disney Branded Bottles and Meal Sets

If you have a Disney lover in the family, you’ll want to run to Aldi this week. There are so many new Disney products, ranging from clothing to kitchen stuff. The Zak! Character Devon Bottle comes in many options, including Disney Princess, Bluey, Bingo, Stitch, Minnie Mouse, and Mickey Mouse, each priced at $5.99. There is also a Licensed Character Mealtime Set for $7.99.

4 A Luxe Storage Ottoman

What is better than an ottoman to kick up your feet onto? One that also has storage. The SOHL Storage Ottoman with Bin and Reversible Lid is a returning customer favorite. It looks like a small footstool or ottoman, but opens up into a storage space. The price? Just $19.99.

5 Chic Rechargeable Lamps

Rechargeable lamps are something you should always have on hand. They are great for spaces that need light but don’t have an outlet, or for those inopportune moments when the power goes out. For $12.99, choose your favorite color of the CASALUX Rechargeable Mushroom Lamp. I like the white. It is dimmable and features a touch-on/off switch.

6 Down Feeling Bed Pillows

If you are on the hunt for a comfy new bed pillow that feels like down but isn’t, head to Aldi. For $8.99, pick up a few KIRKTON HOUSE Down-Alternative Bed Pillows. The cool comfort pillows are also moisture-wicking and adjustable for various sleeping positions.

7 These LED Lights

Want to add some colorful light to your space? For $14.99, Aldi is selling a set of CASALUX Rechargeable LED Puck Lights. It comes with five lights and a remote, enabling you to switch between warm white and RGB colors. It is chargeable with a USB-C cord. For indoor use online.

8 A Storage Trunks That Collapses

Another storage piece that doubles as decor, available for just $19.99, is the KIRKTON HOUSE Collapsible Trunk. It is perfect for stashing everything from books and magazines to pillows, towels, toys, and more. It will look great in a variety of spaces and decor aesthetics. It also feautres cut out handles for easy lifting and carrying.

9 Drawer Organizers

You can never have enough drawer organizing sets, says me. Especially when they are $4.99, like this KIRKTON HOUSE 6pk Drawer Organizer. It comes in gray or green, and each set has various sizes for all your little items.