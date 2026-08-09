11 Best New Five Below Room Organization Finds Under $5

Stay organized for less with these affordable new storage solutions from Five Below.

Getting organized doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. Whether you’re refreshing a dorm room, sprucing up your home office, or looking to cut down on clutter, Five Below continues to offer surprising storage solutions for less than the cost of a latte. These new organization finds all come in under $5 and prove that staying organized can be affordable.

1 Wood-Style Frame Dry Erase Calendar

Keeping track of appointments, deadlines, and to-do lists is much easier with a calendar that’s always within sight. This Wood-Style Frame Dry Erase Calendar combines practical planning with a stylish frame.

2 Storage Bin

A simple Storage Bin is one of the easiest ways to manage clutter throughout the house. Use it to organize everything from pantry staples to craft supplies while keeping shelves looking put together.

3 Multi-Purpose 360 Spinner

Lazy Susan organizers continue to be a favorite for maximizing your storage space. This Multi-Purpose 360 Spinner keeps everyday essentials easy to get to, whether it’s sitting inside a cupboard or on the refrigerator.

4 Rotating Desk Organizer

Keep pens, sticky notes, and other office supplies within arm’s reach with this Rotating Desk Organizer. Its spinning design makes finding what you need easy while helping your workspace stay neat and clean.

5 Desk Organizer Set

A coordinated desk organizer instantly gives any workspace a more put together look. This Desk Organizer Set helps separate everyday office supplies while creating a clean setup.

6 Stackable 3-Drawer Mini Organizer

Small drawers can make a big difference when it comes to organizing smaller items. This Stackable 3-Drawer Mini Organizer is perfect for jewelry, supplies, makeup, craft materials, and more that tend to vanish in larger storage bins.

7 Desktop Dry Erase Organizer

Part desk organizer, part message board, this clever Desktop Dry Erase Organizer helps keep reminders and supplies in one convenient place. It’s a practical addition to study spaces where organization is crucial.

8 4-Compartment Glitter Beauty Spinner

Makeup brushes, lip products, skincare, and hair ties are easier to organize with a 4-Compartment Glitter Beauty Spinner. The glitter finish adds a fun touch while helping keep your vanity from becoming overcrowded.

9 Novelty Animal Pop-Up Hooks

Wall hooks don’t have to be boring (surprisingly). These Novelty Animal Pop-Up Hooks offer an easy way to hang keys, bags, lightweight jackets, or accessories while adding a little personality to your space.

10 Wood-Style Frame 14in x 14in

Organization isn’t just about storage. It also includes creating a space that feels intentional. This Wood-Style Frame makes it easy to display calendars, artwork, family photos or more while meshing with a wide range of styles.

11 Shower Caddy

Whether you’re off to college to experience dorm life or simply trying to keep bathroom essentials organized, a sturdy Shower Caddy is always a good purchase. It keeps toiletries organized and easy to grab when needed.