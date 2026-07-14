11 Best New Harbor Freight Workshop Organizers Under $20

Shop the best Harbor Freight workshop organizers under $20, from magnetic tool mats to socket rails.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A disorganized workshop costs time—and not just the minutes spent looking for the right socket or screwdriver. It’s more about the pause that turns into a full-on, mid-project halt. The frustration that compounds every time a tool isn’t where it should be. Harbor Freight’s organizational lineup addresses that problem, with magnetic holders, socket rails, drawer liners, and storage cases that bring real structure to a garage or workshop without requiring a renovation. And best of all, you’ll save that time without spending major money, since all of it’s under $20. Ready to give your workspace the detailing it deserves? Here are eleven workshop organizers worth picking up.

1 Magnetic Tool Mat

A magnetic tool mat keeps fasteners, sockets, and small parts from rolling off a work surface or disappearing into a project while your hands are occupied elsewhere. This magnetic tool mat is $19.99 and means you’ll never again lose a bolt mid-assembly.

2 18-Inch Magnetic Tool Holder

Wall-mounted magnetic tool holders are the most space-efficient way to store screwdrivers, pliers, and wrenches—visible, accessible, and off the workbench surface where they tend to accumulate. This 18-inch magnetic tool holder is $4.99 and one of the better-value picks on this list.

3 3/8-Inch Drive Metric Magnetic Socket Holder

Sockets that live loose in a drawer are sockets that get lost, mismatched, and dropped into engine bays. A magnetic socket holder keeps the full metric set in order, visible, and removable as a unit when needed. This 3/8-inch drive metric magnetic socket holder is $19.99.

4 1/4-Inch Socket Rail

Small drive sockets are the easiest to lose and the most annoying to replace individually. This 1/4-inch socket rail keeps the full set clipped in sequence and ready to grab as a complete unit. At $1.99, it’s the cheapest purchase on this list and genuinely one of the most useful.

5 Magnetic Spray Can and Screwdriver Holder

Wall-mounting your spray cans and screwdrivers frees up workbench and shelf space that those items consistently colonize when left to their own devices. This magnetic spray can and screwdriver holder is $14.99 and sticks to any ferrous metal surface: a cabinet side, a toolbox lid, or a wall-mounted panel.

6 18×72-Inch Mesh Non-Slip Drawer Liner

A non-slip drawer liner keeps tools from sliding and clanking every time a toolbox drawer opens or closes, which also significantly cuts down on the noise in a busy workshop. This 18×72-inch mesh non-slip drawer liner is $5.99 and can be trimmed to fit any drawer configuration.

7 Magnetic Clip Rail Tool Holder

A clip rail system holds tools vertically along a wall or cabinet panel and keeps them organized by type without requiring individual hooks for each piece. This magnetic clip rail tool holder is $17.99 and perfect for anyone with more tools than available horizontal surface. Fourteen grips in all.

8 Screwdriver Rack

A dedicated screwdriver rack keeps drivers sorted by size and type rather than mixed into a general drawer. This one in red is $7.99 and holds a full set in a compact footprint on a wall or a workbench shelf.

9 16×22-Inch Non-Slip Toolbox Liner

Toolbox liners protect drawer bottoms from scratches, reduce tool sliding, and dampen the sound of metal on metal every time the box moves. This 16×22-inch non-slip toolbox liner is $3.99 and trimmable to fit most standard toolbox drawer sizes.

10 20-Bin Medium Portable Parts Storage Case

Twenty individual bins in a portable case? That’s the perfect small parts storage solution for nuts, bolts, screws, and hardware that currently lives in a ziplock bag or a margarine container. This 20-bin portable parts storage case is $7.99 and will cut down the amount of time you spend looking for a specific size fastener.

11 Mini Steel Toolbox

Every workshop needs a toolbox, and this mini steel version travels easily from home to the job without a full chest to follow along. With ball bearing drawer slides, rust-resistent gloss, and a magnetic locking mechanism, it’s $19.99 and the most complete storage solution in this week’s Harbor Freight drop.