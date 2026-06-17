11 Best New Sam’s Club Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This June

Upgrade your space with these high-value candles, seasonal throws, and kitchen essentials.

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Sam’s Club shoppers looking for fun new home decor items have some great items to choose from this month as the store rolls out a variety of delightful throws, candles, towels, and more. Whether you’re looking to jazz up your poolside look or brighten up the kitchen, these items are not only great quality but very good value for money, as with all Sam’s Club goodies. So what should members add to their list? Here are 11 of the best new Sam’s Club decor finds hitting shelves right now.

1 FIFA World Cup Silk Touch Throw

Celebrate the World Cup with this Licensed FIFA World Cup Silk Touch Throw ($19.98). This throw is 60″ x 70″, a fun addition for all your football watch parties. “This blanket is super cute and perfect for any soccer fan. The design stands out right away, the cartoon eagle characters with soccer balls give it a fun, energetic vibe, and the blue striped background makes the colors pop nicely,” one shopper said.

2 Member’s Mark Woven Drink Cooler

The Member’s Mark Woven Drink Cooler ($114.00) will add a touch of elegance to all your picnics and backyard cookouts. This cooler is made with a wooden frame and galvanized metal interior. “This woven drink cooler is so nice and convenient,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “I was able to easily pour a 8lb bag of ice into this with a few drinks to have out by the pool.”

3 Member’s Mark 3-Wick Novelty Icon Glass Candle

The Member’s Mark 3-Wick Novelty Icon Glass Candle is on sale right now for $13.97 from $19.94, and shoppers love the value for money. “The vanilla scent is just right,” one customer said. “The container is very solid. Way bigger than expected. 20oz, three-wick. I will definitely be using the bowl as decoration once the candle is used up.”

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4 Member’s Mark 8-Piece Kitchen Towel Set

The Member’s Mark 8-Piece Kitchen Towel Set in Spring is $14.86for a set of bright, colorful towels that will add charm to your kitchen. These towels are machine washable for hassle-free cleaning. “Wash up nicely and dry well with minimal shrinkage. Very nice hand towels and looks pretty too!” one shopper said.

5 Member’s Mark 3-Piece Stoneware Berry Canister Set

Shoppers love the new Member’s Mark 3-Piece Stoneware Berry Canister Set, a $29.96 must-have. “The set comes with a strawberry, raspberry and a blueberry, they’re microwave-and dishwasher-safe and made of a nice, durable stoneware,” one shopper said. The canisters also have suction caps on the bottom so they will stay in place.

6 Member’s Mark 2-Pack Adult Sand-Friendly Beach Towels

Add a touch of quaint whimsy to your poolside decor with these Member’s Mark 2-Pack Adult Sand-Friendly Beach Towels ($25.96) in bright blue and white stripes. “This beach towel was three times thicker than other beach towels we own,” one happy shopper said. “This beach towel is advertised as “sand friendly”. One shake at the beach and it was sand free!”

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7 Member’s Mark Cooling Throw Blanket

This Member’s Mark Cooling Throw Blanket adds a nice touch to your living room decor and is perfect for staying cool and cozy at the same time. This $16.94 throw is raved about by shoppers who can’t believe how effective it is. “It has been in the 90’s while I’m trying to sleep and I have not had to kick this blanket off,” one said. “I haven’t woken up sweating either. It has been very nice!”

8 RiverRidge Kids Corner Playroom Cubby Cabinet

Sam’s Club parents will love the RiverRidge Kids Corner Playroom 6 Cubby Cabinet with 4 Folding Storage Bins ($151.99). Available in a variety of colors, this cubby cabinet fits neatly into the corner and is ideal for keeping the kiddos’ play space neat and tidy. It also anchors to the wall for stability with the provided hardware for extra safety.

9 Town & Country Play Shaped Bath Mat

The Town & Country Play Shaped Bath Mat is another fun arrival. This $29.98 mat is made from 100% tufted polyester for ultimate water absorption. “The rug is cute and machine washable,” one member said.

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10 Member’s Mark Woven Rectangular Serving Trays

The Member’s Mark Woven Rectangular Serving Trays are $48.99 for two, and customers love how easy they are to wipe down. “The basket weave inside gives it a decorative look while not being over the top. I left one on a countertop to tie the space together,” one shopper said.

11 KPOP Demon Hunters Silk Touch Throws

Shoppers love the KPOP Demon Hunters Silk Touch Throws, a bright, fun throw for $14.98. “It’s incredibly soft and cozy, perfect for relaxing on the couch or adding an extra layer of warmth at night,” one member said. “The colors are bright and vivid, and the design really stands out without fading after washing.”