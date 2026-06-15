Shop 11 new Sam's Club furniture finds, from Anthropologie mirror dupes to Becki Owens beds.

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While Sam’s Club warehouses have a limited home furnishings assortment, the website is filled with tons of fabulous furniture. From bed frames that look like they could be from Pottery Barn and Anthropologie dupe mirrors to sofas and bookshelves, there are so many options to get your home looking like an interior designer decorated it, but on a budget. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club furniture finds hitting shelves this June.

1 A Pottery Barn Looking Upholstered Ben Frame

The details by Becki Owens Harper Upholstered Bed Frame, available in a few colors and sizes, offers Pottery Barn looks for less. The queen is currently on sale for $499, down from $699. Shoppers love it.”Exceeded expectations! I ordered the bed in the Cloud colorway in king size. There are a lot of cheap upholstered beds out there, and this one isn’t it. I was surprised at the overall quality. Once I assembled it, it is a rock. It doesn’t move or shake at all when you are laying on it,” one writes.

2 An Anthropologie Primrose Mirror Dupe

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Anthro or Sam’s Club? Nobody will be able to tell if you buy the Azalea Park 36″ x 72″ Antique Gold Filigree Style Metal Leaner Floor Mirror, on sale for $169. “WOW! This mirror so very nice. It is a true statement piece. The frame is beautiful and the mirror flawless. I’d love to display it someplace where guests could see it, but it is well suited for my closet so that is where it is. It turned my closet into a luxury room and makes dressing a delight,” a shopper writes.

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3 A Stunning Outdoor Sectional

This Member’s Mark Athena Sectional with Sintered Stone Top and Sunbrella Fabric, 7pc has everything you need to create an outdoor living space. “The Athena outdoor sectional is even more beautiful in person! The cushions are very plush and well made. Fabric seems very durable from first impressions. We got the play oat color and I love it even more in person. The wicker is good quality,” writes a shopper.

4 A Pottery Barn York Slope Arm Sofa Dupe

The Serta Harvard Linen Fabric Convertible Sofa looks like the Pottery Barn York Slope Arm Sofa, but also has a pull-out bed component and a much lower price, just $1,116.00. “I usually don’t write reviews but I had to after receiving this sofa. The price was perfect but the comfort was an unexpected bonus!! My sister visited for a week and said she slept like a baby,” a shopper says. “This sofa is exactly what I was looking for. Great fabric and perfect for my guest room!” adds another.

5 An Outdoor Entertaining Center

The Member’s Mark Vista Entertainment Set with Sunbrella Fabric, 6pc, transforms any space into an entertaining mecca. “This set is awesome! I really like the storage it has, the cooler is awesome! Chairs are comfortable and the fact that it came with covers was really nice. Cushions are sunbrella which is a really good brand!” writes a shopper.

6 A Great Shelving Unit

The Delta Children Hudson Storage Bookcase is a popular piece for children’s rooms and playrooms. “We got the dresser from Delta Children that matches this bookcase. They look great together and both seem really sturdy. We haven’t put it to the test with any wear yet, since baby hasn’t arrived, but this seems like it’ll last until they grow up a bit and are ready for more mature furniture,” a shopper writes.

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7 Adirondack Chairs

The Keter Everest Adirondack Chair with Integrated Cupholder is the perfect outdoor chair. “Great heavy duty chair,” a shopper says. “I don’t worry about cracking a leg on this chair and falling over like some other flimsy plastic chairs. This Adirondack style has the perfect pitch I like to relax on the back porch with my feet up. Easy to assemble and the cup holder is a nice add. The wide arm rests are nice for holding a paper plate of food or just comfy for your arms. Five stars.”

8 An Organizational Shelving Unit

The RiverRidge Horizontal Bookcase with 6 Bins, Assorted Shelf and Bin Colors is a great piece for all your storage needs. “I’ve never built any furniture before and I was able to do it. Fairly easy. Looks nice too. Good quality,” writes a shopper about the $129.98 item. “Well made and easy to put together. Perfect size for organizing kid toys and books. We are very pleased with the quality and price. Should last for years,” adds another.

9 A Member’s Mark Mattress

The Member’s Mark Hotel Premier Memory Foam Mattress, Available in Medium, Firm, and Ultra Plush, is a great deal for a high-quality mattress. “Great value for the money and comfortable,” writes a shopper. “Very comfy. Slightly soft but as I age I find I need a soft mattress to reduce back pain due to DJD. my adult kids also find it comfortable too. We’ve purchased 3 in the past few years, so we are starting a mattress collection.”

10 A Wire Rack

The Member’s Mark 3-Tier Floor Basket Stand is a great piece, especially for an office or craft room. “Love this 3-Tier Floor basket stand made by Member’s Mark. I got the black one which goes nicely with any decor and will go with any decor and can be used anywhere. Very well constructed and sturdy. The whole stand can easily be picked up and moved. The baskets are not attached so you take the basket off the stand and collect your items then return it to the shelf. It was very easy to put it together, which I did by myself. Each piece fit perfectly. I use all three tiers but you can use just two if you want. I love how sturdy it is and it holds each basket without buckling or bending,” a shopper writes.

11 They Even Have Kid’s Furniture

The Delta Children Dinosaur-Shaped Bookcase is perfect for a dino-loving kid’s bedroom. “My son loves this bookcase! It’s a great addition to his prehistoric themed room. It’s sturdy and comes with anti- tipping equipment,” a shopper writes. “Adorable bookshelf! Extremely well made,” another adds.