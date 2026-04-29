11 Best New Walmart Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new Walmart clothing finds, from J.Crew linen dupes to comfy Buttercore shorts.

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Once upon a time, people got made fun of for shopping for clothes at Walmart. Now, it’s a badge of honor to tell people you scored a fabulously fashionable piece at the discount superstore. Even the biggest fashionistas and influencers get amazing items, ranging from on-trend shoes to dresses and matching sets. What are the hottest items of the moment, which will probably sell out fast? Here are the 11 best Walmart clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Knit Top and Drawstring Denim Shorts

One Life and Style shared a big Walmart haul, including a gorgeous crocheted tank and denim drawstring shorts. “Another day, another Walmart haul because they do not miss lately 🤭 So many cute finds in this one… what’s your fave?” she captioned the post. “Super cute,” agreed a follower.

2 The Cutest Ruffled Dresses

Light and Life Styled shared her top fashion picks in two videos, including a ruffly top and so many flirty frocks. “POV: You have to talk fast because these Walmart new arrivals are selling out even faster.. These new pieces are TOO good… Don’t blink or it’s gone… ” she captioned the post. “Adore it all 😍 can’t wait,” a shopper commented.

3 So Many Fabulous Floral Frocks

The Double Take Girls also scored so many fabulous items, especially fabulous floral prints that look designer for less. “Y’all the new @walmart summer arrivals are fabulous! The prints and styles are so fun and versatile!” they wrote in a post.

4 Adorable Matching Tops and Shorts

Laur Scardina shared about her favorite Walmart clothing items, including this matching lounge set. “What I’m loving the most from @walmart right now!” she wrote. “I’ll be living in cute and easy outfits like this all summer, if you’re still sleeping on Walmart girrrrrrrl🥴 take this as your sign! So many cute affordable and high quality looks!”

5 The Best Accessories

Walmart Finds shared about the best accessories, including these shoes. “Obsessed with these neutral summer accessories from Walmart! From the mesh slingbacks to the raffia belt, these pieces will instantly make any outfit feel more elevated,” they wrote. “These are cute! I love the back strap,” a follower commented.

6 The “Cutest” Graphic Tees

All the preppy little girls will love these amazing t-shirts from Walmart Finds. “These girls graphic tees at Walmart are a must for your little. So many cute prints and such an easy everyday staple,” they wrote, featuring several patterns in their post.

7 Comfy “Buttercore” Shorts

Are you looking for shorts that are as soft as butter for summer? “These Buttercore shorts from Walmart are one of the best comfy finds for summer. They’re soft, lightweight, and only $9. You’ll definitely want more than one color!” Walmart Finds writes about this best-selling style. “These look so comfy!” a shopper agrees.

8 A J.Crew-Looking Linen Set

Walmart Finds also found a linen blend set that looks straight from the J.Crew website. “These linen blend matching separates from Walmart make such an each summer outfit! The scalloped edges are so pretty, and I love that you can wear the pieces together or style them separately,” they wrote.

9 A Swim Romper

Swimwear is selling fast at Walmart. “Feel cute, comfy, and confident! This Walmart swimsuit romper is perfect for pool days, beach walks, and everything in between—no outfit change needed,” Walmart Finds shared about a one-piece alternative. “These are great!” a follower commented.

10 A T-Shirt Dress

Walmart Finds also shared about an easy summer dress. “So happy Walmart brought this back 👏 This classic t-shirt dress is even better this year with cuffed sleeves, thicker cotton, and a more luxe feel for just $12.98. Plus, it comes in several color options!” they wrote.

11 A Floral Jacket That Looks Designer

The Double Take Girls shared a floral-print jacket that sold out because it looks designer for less. It is now back in stock. “Hooray! This adorable floral jacket is back in all sizes!!! ” they wrote. “These adorable pink jeans are back in stock as well. 💕Definitely don’t wait to check out as both pieces will sell out asap! “