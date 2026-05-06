11 Costco New Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new Costco finds, from FIFA LEGO sets to chic Banana Republic tote bags.

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Attention Costco shoppers: There are so many new arrivals hitting the store that you don’t want to miss. From patio furniture and plants to FIFA World Cup LEGO sets and name-brand bags for less, the warehouse is carrying so many unbelievable items. Everything you need for spring and summer is hitting stores now. What should you shop for before the best ones sell out? Here are 11 new Costco finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Pickleball Set

Get everything you need for pickleball at Costco. “You can’t beat this Selkirk deal for 2 paddles, 2 balls and a carry bag! ON SALE now for $15 off now $54.99! Promo ends 5/10! A really great set for the price! Could be a great gift idea for Mother’s Day too!” Costco Deals shared.

2 A Braun Electric Razor

Costco Deals also shared about the new Braun Series 9 Sport and Shaver Bundle. “NEW PRODUCT ALERT 🚨 Just upgraded my shave with the NEW @braun_us Series 9 Sport+ Shaver Bundle now at @Costco and on costco.com!” they wrote. “This NEW Costco bundle is NEXT LEVEL! You get upgraded tech plus a travel case and the clean & charge center, making it such a steal for the value.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Patio Furniture Sets

Costco Deals also shared about a new patio set. “PATIO DEAL ALERT 🚨 Spotted online 👀 this Henredon Arlow 4-Piece Patio Set is a full backyard upgrade with the sun out now! On sale for $600 off! We grabbed this for our parents and it completely transformed their patio! Super clean, modern, and very comfortable,” they wrote. The set comes with a sofa, two chairs, and a coffee table. And, it even has four furniture covers. “This is one of those sets that instantly levels up your outdoor space 😮‍🔥 perfect for hosting or just relaxing outside.”

4 Greenworks Gadgets

Costco Deals and I have something in common: We both love Greenworks. “f you are looking for new yard tools, @greenworkstools has a bunch of yard tools ON SALE now at Costco!” they wrote, sharing a bunch of items the warehouse is carrying. “Hurry some of these item sale ends this weekend!”

5 An Electric Pressure Washer

Costco Savvy shared about a pressure washer. “Spotted this wall-mounted pressure washer at Costco and it immediately stood out! Love how versatile it is, depending on your setup. Definitely one of those Costco finds that makes outdoor cleaning a lot easier!” she wrote.

6 So Many Mother’s Day Gifts

Costco Twins have been sharing about all the great Mother’s Day gifts, including multiple Shark gadgets and the Skylight calendar. “Every day this week we are going to bring you Costco’s top finds for Mother’s Day,” they wrote.

7 K-Beauty Products

Run to Costco for new Korean beauty products. “Korean beauty alert!! You guys—Costco has Mixsoon and this is a BIG deal. If you know, you KNOW. They have the Bean Essence AND the Centella Asiatica Toner 🙌 The Bean Essence smooths texture, brightens, and gives you that glass skin glow, while the Centella toner helps calm, hydrate, and support your skin barrier. Both are super lightweight, absorb fast, and are perfect for everyday use. AND these are Costco-exclusive 2-packs,” Costco Twins shared.

8 Pokemon Lego Sets

Costco Wonders shared details about the new Pokémon LEGO set. “Costco just dropped one of the most hyped LEGO collabs at the warehouse with this Pokémon Eevee set and it’s the kind of build collectors have been waiting for. It’s detailed, display-worthy, and actually looks like a clean décor piece once finished,” they wrote.

9 FIFA World Cup Lego Sets

There are also FIFA Lego sets! “FIFA scene… but it’s actually LEGOS at Costco 👀⚽️ Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé all in LEGO form… I did NOT expect to see this at Costco 😲 This is such a fun find for soccer fans, collectors, or even a gift idea 👀 Messi, Ronaldo or Mbappé… who are you picking?” Costco New Deals.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Avocado Lounge Chair

Costco New Deals shared about a sure to go viral avocado chair. “You really never know what you’ll find at Costco 👀🥑 This avocado lounge chair for kids is TOO cute… soft, cozy, and machine washable 🙌

$79.99 and I already know kids are going to be obsessed. Would your kids want this??” they asked.

11 Banana Republic Tote Bags

Get your summer bags at Costco! Costco New Deals shared about a frugal but fashionable option. “Excuse me Costco $19.99 for these beautiful Raffia Banana Republic bags!! These are perfect for Summer!! Share this with someone that would love one,” they wrote.