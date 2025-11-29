The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target is the store to shop this holiday season! Out of all the stores, it has the best selection of holiday items and everything you need for winter, from kitchen and dining necessities to pillows and blankets that will help make your home extra cozy. There are even lots of fantastic finds for under $10. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best new Target home finds under $10 hitting shelves right now.

1 A Scallop Spoon Rest

I love this Scallop Spoon Rest from Threshold, just $6. The elevated kitchen find is perfect for resting a soup spoon or utensil while cooking. “Does the job and looks gorgeous,” writes a shopper.

2 Decorative Bow Baskets

This Felt Bow Decorative Basket from Threshold has been going seriously viral. It comes in green and red, two festive colors, as well as cream, more suitable for year-round use. Each is just $10.”Love everything about this basket. Purchased red and green. The size, colors, bow and sturdiness are perfection,” writes a shopper. “These baskets are the perfect size not too big and small & all of them are a beautiful color I bought the red, green, and beige bow ones to make Christmas burr baskets for my 5 sisters,” adds another.

RELATED: 10 Target Retro Christmas Decorations Bringing Back Holiday Nostalgia.

3 These Matching Holiday Tea Towels

Add some festive fun to your kitchen with this set of Christmas Gingerbread House Tea Towels from Wondershop, $6 for two. “These are not just cute, they’re good quality,” writes a shopper. “Soft and cute,” adds another.

4 Holiday Mugs

There are so many adorable holiday mugs at Target right now, including this 15.5 fl oz Christmas Stoneware Handle Mug Ivory from Wondershop, just $5. “This mug is so cute . I am using it with my morning coffee and I can’t get enough of the cuteness,” writes a shopper. “I love drinking my coffee out of this adorable mug with the cutest gingerbread man handle. Good quality,” another shopper adds.

5 Holiday Throw Pillows

There are also tons of fun throw pillows at Target. This Christmas Tree Throw Pillow Green/Red/White from Wondershop is one of the cutest, and just $10. “This is the perfect pillow to add to my couch to cozy up with on a cold winter night infront of the fire. It is soft and squishy so it’s not just for decoration like some decorative pillows are. It is just like the picture! Even the kids love it and fight over it! We might have to get 2!” writes a shopper.

6 Buy One, Get One Free Candles

I am a big fan of Target candles, and there is a serious sale going on. Select Threshold candles are buy-one-get-one-free. This includes the Swirled Glass Jar Candle from Threshold, just $5. So you get two great-smelling candles for $5. “Great festive candles. They smell really good and are perfect for the holiday,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

7 These Rustic Woven Chargers

Add a rustic touch to your table with this Oblong Woven Charger from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection. The $10 will instantly upgrade your place setting. “These placemats are so pretty and well made. They match with just about any table setting or décor. The oblong shape is super practical, it fits both silverware and a glass perfectly. Love them!” writes a shopper.