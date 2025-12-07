7 Best New Target Hanukkah Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get through all eight nights with these fun and festive products.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

After the craziness of Thanksgiving, you might’ve forgotten that Hanukkah is already almost here. Fortunately, there’s no reason to fret if you’re still making preparations for the Festival of Lights, thanks to Target. The Bullseye has recently stocked some seriously great finds, from must-have kitchen items to festive decor. Here are some of the best new Hanukkah finds at Target that are hitting the shelves this week.

1. “Filled with Love This Hanukkah” Stoneware Mug

Whether you’re serving after-dinner coffee with desserts or just want something to cheer you up on each of those mornings after eight nights of celebrating, this adorable Hanukkah stoneware mug is a true holiday must-have. With a cute design and sturdy stoneware build, you can grab one for $6.

2. Happy Hanukkah Reversible Decorative Pillow

Want to give your home a little holiday cheer? These decorative Hanukkah throw pillows come in multiple designs, perfect for sprucing up your couch, guest bedroom, and more. There are also plenty of other playful options, including a plush dreidel pillow, a matching dreidel reversible pillow, and a menorah candle pillow, all for just $12 each.

3. Hanukkah Matching Family Pajama Set

Matching PJs are a key part of the holidays, especially if you’re celebrating with your loved ones. This Hanukkah Family Pajama Set comes in men’s, women’s, kids’, and baby sizes, starting at $30 for adults and $10 for the littlest ones. And your four-legged family members don’t need to miss out, either: There’s also a Hanukkah dog bandana available for just $5.

4. Oven Mitt and Pot Holder Set

Prepping for meals is a huge part of Hanukkah. Why not look your most festive while doing it? This oven mitt and pot holder set is perfect for the Festival of Lights, and it runs for just $12. It’s punny! It’s chic! It’s perfect for pulling latkes off the stovetop!

5. 8 Days of Hanukkah Crafts Activity Kit

There’s practically no better way to get into the festive spirit than a little DIY artistic expression. This 8 Days of Hanukkah Crafts Activity Kit is great for family-friendly get-togethers and includes craft sticks, mini markers, pom poms, glitter glue, and more to keep you busy all eight nights.

6. Mini Menorah Hanukkah Candle Holder

You can’t celebrate the Festival of Lights without the perfect candle holder. This Mini Hanukkah Menorah is just 5.87″ tall by 7.75″ wide, making it a perfect table-top addition if you’re short on space. It’s also available in a variety of different finishes, including cream, if you’re looking for something that goes with your existing decor. And of course, it wouldn’t be complete without menorah candles, which run just $4 for a pack of 45 at Target.

7. Ceramic Dreidels Decor Set

Want to spruce up your entryway, coffee table, or dining room table with something festive and playful? This ceramic dreidel set is an eye-catching yet cute way to do just that, complete with three different-sized pieces for just $12.