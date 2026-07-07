Shop 11 T.J. Maxx summer clearance deals, from Bonobos tees to Walter Baker leather hobo bags.

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Attention bargain shoppers! The T.J. Maxx summer clearance event is in full effect. I hit my local store this weekend, and found so many sensational deals on everything from clothing for the whole family to home decor. Many items are marked down to a fraction of the original retail price. What are the best bargains at the discount store? Here are 11 T.J. Maxx deals shoppers say are too good to pass up.

1 A Bonobos T-Shirt for Over Half Off

There are lots of sales on men’s clothing right now, including from name brands like Bonobos. This Slim Fit Graphic Tee was originally priced at $19.99 at T.J. Maxx. Now get it on sale for $16.00. If you buy it at Bonobos, expect to pay $35.

2 Chic Summer Bags

So many on-trend handbags have been added to the summer clearance section. I love this Walter Baker Leather Jane Hobo With Engraved Handle And Shoulder Strap, which is giving serious YSL Mombasa bag vibes. It first hit T.J. Maxx for $89.99 and is on clearance for $72.00. The original retail price? $498.

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3 Designer Loafers

The whole Americana look is hot right now, and GH Bass is one of the brands that always comes to mind. This pair of Bass Lianna Horsebit Kiltie Lug Sole Loafers is on clearance for $34. The original price on the Bass website? Over $200.

4 So Many Men’s Swim Trunks

There are lots of men’s swim trunks on clearance right now. Get the Scotch & Soda Floral Maze Swim Trunks for just $16, originally priced at $98. Vintage Summer Poolside Stretch Quick Drying Volley Shorts are also on clearance for $14.

5 Designer Dresses

There are tons of designer dresses marked down, making them a fraction of their original retail price. This flirty little For Love & Lemons Leighton Mini Dress is originally priced at $136.00. The price that people paid when it first came out? A cool $323.

6 Coastal Cool Coasters

There are major deals in the home department. This set of LE CADEAUX 20pc 4in Sicily Decorative Printed Coasters is just $7.00. I love the coastal vibe and the natural fiber blended with a pretty blue piping.

7 And, Pretty Placemats

Get everything you need to create a new tablescape at clearance prices! This set of four TIRAMISU Cotton Hand-Blocked Printed Placemats was originally priced at $16.99 at T.J. Maxx. Now you can get all of them for just $12.00.

8 Fine Jewelry

You can even find some fine jewelry at major clearance prices. This MIA FIORE Made in Italy 14kt Gold Puffy Heart Pendant Necklace is a classic. It debuted at T.J. Maxx earlier this year for $249.99. The new price? $200.

9 Decorative Items

If you are on the hunt for decorative items, head to the T.J. Maxx clearance section. This OLIVE & THYME 16in Large Curved Tray was $12.99. The super versatile item is now just $10.00. I would use it on a coffee table, filled with decorative items.

10 Outdoor Decor

T.J. Maxx is already marking down outdoor decor. Get this adorable GALT 15×9.5×16 Outdoor Sitting Bulldog Garden Statuary, originally priced at $34.99, now $25.00.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 Gorgeous Throw Pillows

I also found some gorgeous throw pillows on clearance. This CALLISTO HOME 14×24 Jacobean Floral Chambray Printed Lumbar Pillow is timeless and classic. It originally hit the store at the sensational price of $34.99, but now you can grab it for $25.