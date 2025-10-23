7 Best New Dollar Tree Home Finds Under $7 in Stores This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Thanks to Dollar Tree, you don’t have to spend a fortune to upgrade your home. The store has many amazing home products, all under $7, that will freshen up all your living spaces. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree home upgrades in stores this week.

1 Antique-Style Framed Mirrors

These Plastic Round Antique-Style Framed Mirrors are such a versatile decor item. They are perfect for everything from creating a gallery wall to placing a candle on, available in gold and silver finishes for just $1.25 each. “These mirrors are perfect for painting and decorating, the possibilities are limitless,” one shopper writes. “I love my new mirrors! They give my newly painted guest room a classy look,” another adds.

2 Floating Shelves for All Your Items

Dress up your walls with these Black Floating Shelves, perfect for displaying small and light items. “These shelves are perfect for the price. They hold up to 4 pounds comfortably and were relatively easy to install without a drill. I definitely recommend these shelves to someone looking for a cheaper home decor alternative to display some knick knacks or trinkets. The shelves come with a wooden shelf, two screws, and two plastic wall anchors. I use them to display my built lego sets. I love how easy they were to install onto the wall, and how chic they look afterwards,” writes a shopper.

3 Lanterns for Candles

These Lantern Candle Holders look so much more expensive than $3 to $5 and are perfect for LED or real wax candles. Shoppers use them outside and indoors to brighten up spaces and add an elegant touch.

4 Warm and Fuzzy Blankets

Add warmth and a touch of coziness to your sofa or chair with a new throw blanket. These Assorted Printed Plush Throws, 50×60-in., come in endless patterns, including plaids and paw prints, just $6 each. “Love it too much,” writes a shopper. “Got the spiderweb one and when you settle down and rest for a bit it actually keeps you warm? And it’s cute I really wish I could find a second one tho.”

5 A Flame Lantern for the Holidays

Dollar Tree’s viral Christmas Flame Lantern is back for the holiday season. The $7 item is beloved by shoppers, who use it for everything from dollhouses to a craft project. “I love my Christmas flame mantels. It is the best thing I have brought last year from the Dollar tree. I use it as decorations in my classroom and everyone loves them!” writes a teacher. “I LOVE THIS LANTERN! I only wish it had a timer- and THEN it would be PERFECT! Also- I should have bought more than 1 because now they are sold out everywhere!” adds another shopper.

6 Cushions That Make Dining Chairs Comfy

Transform your wood dining chairs for just $5. These Assorted Indoor Chair Cushions, 16×16 in., come in gray or black and add cushioning. “Perfect size for dining room chairs. Nice quality and comfortable,” writes a shopper.

7 These Decals That Look Like Marble Tiles

If you can’t afford a new tile backsplash, head to Dollar Tree. These Main Street Wall Creations Marble Silver Hexagon Tile Decals are a customer favorite. “Looks very expensive,” writes a shopper. “I bought this in-store for my wall in my kitchen as the backsplash and I love it! It brightens the kitchen way more than it did. I still need a few more to finish the little spots but overall it was perfect,” adds another.