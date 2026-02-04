These new Aldi storage finds make it easy to organize your home on a budget this February.

Have you started your spring cleaning and organizing? According to the most hated groundhog in the country, Punxsutawney Phil, you still have some time. However, if you want to get a headstart while it’s still freezing outside, Aldi is here to help. The grocery-slash-clothing-slash-furniture-slash-home goods store is stocking its aisles with so many fantastic storage items and organization essentials to help you keep your house tidy on a budget. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Aldi storage finds hitting shelves this February.

1 This Ottoman That Is Also a Storage Cube

Who doesn’t love a functional piece of furniture that doubles as a place to stash your items? The SOHL Storage Ottoman with Bin and Reversible Lid, a returning customer favorite, is back in stock. It looks like a small footstool or ottoman, but opens up into a storage space. And, it’s just $19.99.

2 A Storage Bin for Documents

Aldi has organizational items you didn’t know that you even needed. The KIRKTON HOUSE 2 Pack Document Storage is available in blue, clear, or green colors for just $7.99. You can even buy the different colors for various types of documents.

3 A Collapsible Wicker Storage Bin

At $19.99, I am picking up a few KIRKTON HOUSE Collapsible Trunks. The baskets are perfect for stashing everything from books and magazines to pillows, towels, toys, and more, and will look great in a variety of spaces and decor aesthetics. They also feature cut-out handles for easy lifting and carrying.

4 A Retractable Hook Bar

Get all your items off the floor and organize them on your wall for $7.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE Retractable Hook Bar is available in white, natural, or black. Each set comes with mounting hardware and five hooks.

5 A Desk Organizer Collection

Aldi is inspiring us to organize our desks. For $9.99 each, choose from great woven pieces, including the KIRKTON HOUSE Woven Desk Organizer 3-Slot. It features a sleek, stylish, and versatile woven design and three compartments to keep your desk tidy.

6 And, a File Holder-Slash-Magazine Organizer

Don’t forget to grab the KIRKTON HOUSE Woven Desk Organizer File Holder for $9.99 as well. It is perfect for keeping important files on your desk. You can also use these to organize magazines. I love that it perfectly matches pretty much any color scheme or design aesthetic.

7 Also, a Matching Paper Tray

There is also the KIRKTON HOUSE Woven Desk Organizer Paper Tray for $9.99. The set actually comes with a larger and smaller tray. The small is great for little items like scissors or paper clips.

8 Drawer Organizers

Drawer organizing sets are clutch for your office, laundry room, kitchen, bathroom, nightstands, you name it. This KIRKTON HOUSE 6pk Drawer Organizer is a steal for $4.99. It comes in gray or green, and each set has various sizes for all your little items.

9 Everything You Need to Tidy Up Cables

Get all your cables organized and labeled with Aldi. Each item in the new collection is $3.99, including Wrap-It Cable Management Accessories, Cable Labels, Cable Ties, and Cable Stretch Bands.

10 Organize Shopping Bags Too

Are you on an organizing kick? Aldi is here for it, offering a variety of bag-organization options. For $6.99, choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Bag Saver or the KIRKTON HOUSE Bag Organizer.

11 And, Wire Bins

Another item to help tackle organizing your kitchen and pantry? KIRKTON HOUSE Stackable Baskets in black or gold for $9.99. Stack these wherever and use them to organize food.