Shop the 11 best Aldi spring finds flying off shelves, from bunny decor to Rae Dunn dupes.

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Have you shopped at Aldi this spring? I am floored by all the non-food items the store is getting in, ranging from outdoor items and kitchen essentials to Easter and spring decorations for the entire home. The store also recently revamped its website, making it easier to shop for everything you need and even order stuff for online pickup. What should you shop for now that it is officially spring? Here are the 11 best Aldi finds flying off shelves this spring.

1 New Drying Mats

Shoppers love the drying mats at Aldi, which are offered in new patterns seasonally. The Crofton Floral Oversized Drying Mat has now dropped in a bunch of spring and Easter-themed patterns for just $3.99. I love the scalloped edges of this one.

2 And, New Kitchen Towels

The Aldi kitchen towels also have a cult following. Other stores, even discount stores, sell a pack of two for double the price of Aldi, where it’s $2.99. My favorite in-stock pattern is the Crofton Lemons 2 Pk Kitchen Towels. Lemons are so hot right now, and Aldi has an entire coordinating collection.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Spring Mini Wreaths

Wreaths used to be just a Christmas thing, but now there is a wreath for every season. Aldi makes swapping them out monthly or seasonally easy and cheap. I love the selection of KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Mini Wreaths, and each is just $6.99.

4 New Tray Objects

Aldi definitely has a few items that they repeat with seasonal updates. The tray object sets are one of them. I love how the $5.99 item offers a curated little set of decorations for each holiday. Right now, there are Easter options, as well as this KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Tray Objects in a cute “flower market” theme.

5 Ornate Bunny Candle Holders

Pottery Barn has arrived at Aldi. It actually hasn’t, but from the looks of this KIRKTON HOUSE Bunny Candle Holders set, it has. Get the two ornate Easter-themed metal candle holders for just $12.99.

6 A Light Up Plush Bunny Gnome

How adorable is the KIRKTON HOUSE LED Bunny Gnome? The plush decorative object features a light-up LED nose and bendable bunny ears. Get it for $7.99.

7 So Many Spring Trays

Choose from a variety of KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Trays, including this natural round option with scalloped edges. These are perfect for serving food, holding decorative items, and creating centerpieces. This one is $9.99.

8 This Big Easter Wreath

Go big or go home with your Easter wreath. For $16.99, select one of the KIRKTON HOUSE Easter Wreaths. My favorite is this bunny.

9 A Devilled Egg Tray

Serve your devilled eggs in bougie style at Easter brunch! This $9.99 Crofton Easter Wood Board, Devilled Egg tray is a great way to display your eggs. Choose from a bunny-shaped acacia board, an egg-shaped marble and acacia board, or a “Hello Spring” acacia paddle board.

10 This Rae Dunn-esque Tea Bag Caddy

This Crofton Ceramic Tea Bag Caddy is a perfect Rae Dunn dupe. It neatly stores all your tea bags and also has a convenient side loop that easily stores the included spoon. Get it for $7.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 And, These Pretty Colorful Glasses

Upgrade your glassware with Aldi. The Crofton 12oz Drinkware Set includes four gorgeous green glasses for $9.99. If you find them, I suggest picking up a few sets.