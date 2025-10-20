The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you want rustic decor for your home, head to Hobby Lobby. The arts and crafts store has many fantastic farmhouse finds for less, ranging from charming wall art, hangings, and sconces to lamps and throw pillows. Many look like they could be from stores like Pottery Barn and Shabby Chic. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby rustic home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Adorable Coffee Bar Sign

Add a little wall art to your coffee bar with this adorable rustic sign. I Take My Coffee Wood Wall Decor is a fun little sign in a quatrefoil shape that adds a touch of elegance to any space, hanging off a beaded jute hanger. Get it for $4.49.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

2 Whitewash Pedestal Candle Holders

Hobby Lobby has two shapes and sizes of these Whitewash Pedestal Taper & Pillar Candle Holders, $10.99, which instantly dress up your candles. I love these and wish there was a larger size. They come small and large, so an xtra large would be nice to have a set of three,” writes a shopper.

3 A Shiplap Wall Sconce

This Black Shiplap Wood Wall Sconce, $19.99, holds a pillar candle and is a great wall accent for any farmhouse style home. “So pretty! Very well made. So many different ways you can decorate it,” writes a shopper.

4 A Matte Arched Wall Mirror

Shoppers love this Matte Black Arched Metal Wall Mirror, $89.99. “BEST mirror,” writes a shopper. “I ordered 2 of these mirrors for our bathroom. They are amazing and fit our space perfectly! One came damaged but Hobby Lobby responded within 24 hours and sent us a replacement without question. They were SO easy to work with and very quick.” It’s also a “nice quality,” another shopper adds. “I went to find this in store to make sure it was quality before I purchased. I was pleasantly surprised at how heavy and substantial this mirror is! Definitely a great buy, especially for the price.”

5 A Cute Little Wood Tray

Add a little whitewashed whimsy to any space with this Brown & White Egg Round Wood Tray, $13.99. Its round shape is complemented by its three egg-looking legs, making it perfect for displaying decorative items or packaged foods. “Well made. Cute. I bought them to display little collectables, and they look great and it did the job,” writes a shopper.

6 A Vintage Farmhouse Looking Lamp

I can’t believe this Distressed White Vase Lamp is just $19.99, and neither can shoppers. “Love this lamp! I bought this for my kitchen counter for a dark corner. Love the way it looks and it makes a great night light. It’s perfect!” writes one. “Perfect small lamp. Fits with farmhouse decor very well,” adds another.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

7 Pottery Barn Looking Throw Pillows

Hobby Lobby has so many fantastic throw pillows for less, like this White & Black Catalina Striped Pillow, $34.99, which looks straight out of a Pottery Barn catalogue. “Love these pillows,” writes a shopper.