If there is one season that Hobby Lobby does right, it is Christmas. The store basically lives for the annual holiday, and has been getting ready for it since the summer, when I first spotted the aisles filling up with decorations. What festive finds should you be buying this week? Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas decor deals hitting shelves this week.

1 A Rustic LED Lantern

I love this rustic Leaves & Pinecones Light Up Wood Lantern, part of the half-off Christmas collection. It comes with an LED pillar candle surrounded by leaves, pinecones, and berries and is just $17.49. AAA batteries not included.

2 These Frosted Blue Spruce Trees in Burlap

This Barb’s Tree Farm Frosted Blue Spruce Tree comes in three sizes, 12 inches through 32, and has a super rustic feel. “This tree is adorable and good quality. I actually bought crystal dangle ornaments and hung them from the tree and it looks beautiful in my dining room! I Love the branches! They are made of the plastic that resembles real trees,” a shopper writes. “I love these so much. They are even prettier in person! They are great quality and add the perfect amount of sparkle to my decor,” another says.

3 A Cedar Candle Ring

This Cedar Candle Ring is a small wreath that will add a natural-looking element to your space with its gorgeous green cedar leaves that rest on top of a brown twig base. “This is so pretty. It feels like it’s real touch! I got it in store & picked out the fullest one I could find. I may use it as a candle ring. Highly recommend it!” writes a shopper. “Purchased 15 of them . Added ribbon and a bow . Absolutely perfect for my kitchen cabinets. Purchased them at the store,” another adds.

4 Little Metal Bells

I love hanging bells on all my doorknobs over the holidays. Brother Sister Design Studio Gold Rustic Metal Bells are just $3.74. You can add them to wreaths or garlands, or hang them on the branches of your tree with matching ornaments.

5 A Flocked Edgewood Pine Tree

Hobby Lobby sells many full-size Christmas trees, including this 9-foot Flocked Edgewood Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree on sale for $329.99. Shoppers describe it as “beautiful, fluffy, and elegant.” “This is one of the most beautiful trees that I have seen,” one writes.

6 Holiday Kitchen Towels

I love this Sleigh Bell Bistro Black & White Waffle Knit Kitchen Towels set, $7.49. Each towel has a waffle texture and a different design.

7 A Wood Bead Garland

This Wood Bead Garland, $2.49, comes in red and white. “Love this! I looped this onto my staircase along with garland and lights! The red wooded beads added warmth and beauty and made my staircase pop! Love, love, love it,” writes a shopper.