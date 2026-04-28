Shop 7 new Hobby Lobby decor finds, from vintage vibe accents to early fall pieces.

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Have you been to Hobby Lobby this week? According to the most loyal shoppers, there are so many amazing and unexpected items hitting the store aisles. From aesthetic trends to next season’s (and the nexts!) hottest items, you are going to want to start shopping these items ASAP or risk missing out. What are the best home decorations at Hobby Lobby right now? Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Lots of Patriotic Decor

Holiday Joy shared lots of July 4th items that are endorsed by interior designers. She recently hit the store and bought so many adorable items. “Hobby Lobby tried to get me. They got me. Here’s the summer edit — what a designer actually picks and why,” she captioned a post. “I can’t wait to see what you create!!!!!” a follower commented.

2 So Many “Vintage Vibes”

Eden Home shared about lots of bougie-looking items she found. “Honestly I was impressed with this new section at hobby lobby! It was giving vintage vibes perfect for adding to shelves or when you just need one little thing while you wait for that thrift list find!” she wrote. “So many beautiful things,” a follower commented.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 An Entire Section of “Dark, Gothic, Romance” Decor

Crystaall Thrifter shared about dark decor she scored. “Girl math says if I use a gift card it’s free ✨ Dark and Whimsical decor at the Hob Lob,” she captioned the post. “This aisle is like Baroque farmhouse,” she exclaims in the clip. “Oh. My. Goodness 😭 I’m so glad you are on instagram and I found you again,” a follower commented. “Emo cow is killing me,” added another.

4 Lots of Bows

Bow decor is all over the store. “Tell me why @hobbylobby understood the assignment with this bow theme,” wrote With Love and Glitter Designs. “I went in for one thing… and left with room decor for my 4 year old 😅 They’re still stocking but it’s already TOO cute 💙💗 Did you see this collection yet?” they added. “Omg sooo cute!” a follower agreed.

5 Fall, Already?

Yes, it is true. Hobby Lobby is already getting in fall decor, and shoppers have mixed feelings. “Code orange 🎃 at @hobbylobby pero I’m lowkey excited ! Fall is my favorite season,” wrote Camila Langley. “This is getting out of hand, why do they feel the need to rush us, every year is earlier and earlier with the seasonal items,” a follower commented. “There’s no way!!!!! It’s getting out of control and honestly very overwhelming THEY NEED TO CHILL OUT,” another added.

6 Hobby Lobby Buckets

Buy new buckets, but make them Hobby Lobby-branded and cute. “Who knew they had these?! 👀 I swear every time I walk into Hobby Lobby I find something new I didn’t know I needed 😅🛍️ These were too cute to pass up! RUN to Hobby Lobby and grab your little bucket,” Technician Barbie wrote.

7 Strawberry Decor

If you are into strawberry decor, run to Hobby Lobby. “Obsessed is an understatement 😍 I went to Hobby Lobby and found the CUTEST fruit-themed kitchen decor,” an influencer wrote. “If you love aesthetic home finds, cozy kitchen vibes, and adding little details that make your space feel put together… this is your sign to run 🛍️ These affordable home decor pieces are perfect for spring/summer styling and give that clean, fresh, Pinterest-inspired look without breaking the bank. I swear it’s the little things like this that make your home feel more YOU ✨ definitely adding these to my kitchen ASAP!!”