11 TJ Maxx New Arrivals Shoppers Are Racing to Buy

Shop the 11 best T.J. Maxx new arrivals, from LoveShackFancy dresses to braided sandals.

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If you aren’t shopping at T.J. Maxx this season, you are missing out. The discount store has been filling its aisles with so many fantastic spring and summer finds, from the most fabulous footwear to furniture and outdoor decor that look like they should be triple the price. That’s the good news. The bad? People are snapping up the best items super fast, so many of them won’t be around for long. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best T.J. Maxx new arrivals shoppers are racing to buy.

1 These Braided Leather Sandals

This pair of DOLCE VITA Paily Heeled Sandals is simply gorgeous. Sizes are selling out fast. I love the braided look of neutral colors, including cream, beige, and rose pink, of the thick, chunky, stacked heel. These will be great for all your spring and summer functions. And the price can’t be beat at $29.99 a pair.

2 An End-of-Bed Bench

Get the Pottery Barn upholstered look without the hefty price. I found this end-of-bed storage bench that looks custom for a fraction of the price at T.J. Maxx. The Lillian August 61×22 Cleo Storage Bench has the same designer look and a whole lot of storage for $299.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 The Prettiest Summer Dress

Years ago, Calypso St. Barth was the chicest brand and store from the Caribbean up to New York and across to the West Coast with gorgeous, beachy, and bohemian dresses, home decor, and furniture. Now the brand is back, and selling at T.J. I love this CALYPSO ST. BARTH Embroidered Hem Sun Dress. The cut is figure flattering and easy to wear, while the eyelet pattern is timeless and cool. Get it for $34.99.

4 A Versatile Shirt Dress

Shirt dresses are as comfortable as a button-down shirt but are polished, sophisticated, and dressy for special occasions. This NANETTE NANETTE LEPORE Belted Gathered Waist Midi Dress is giving safari vibes in the best way possible. I can’t believe it is just $34.99.

5 Designer Looking Throw Pillows

Canaan is one of my go-to discount-store home brands that look and feel like name-brand quality for a lot less. This CANAAN 22×22 Bird Floral Pillow, $39.99, looks custom-made with serious Schumacher vibes and will instantly upgrade the look of your living room.

6 A LoveShackFancy Dress

Stop the presses! T.J. Maxx is selling LoveShackFancy for less than department stores. This LoveShackFancy Belle Mini Dress originally retailed for $325, making it beyond most of our means. The adorable spring frock is just $99.99 at T.J. right now, but it will likely sell out fast.

7 A Stunning Spell Dress

Spell and the Gypsy, usually called Spell, is another one of my favorite bohemian-cool-girl brands. Occasionally, I will spot some styles from the Australian line at T.J. for so much less than you would pay at some bougie boutique. Currently, they have this SPELL Mojave Lily Gown in Opal for just $99.99. The original price? About $200 more.

8 A Serena & Lily Looking Quilt Set

I mean, how is this not Serena & Lily? Nobody will know that you paid just $50 instead of a few hundred for this SHABBY CHIC Cotton Reversible Hydrangea Stripe Quilt, because the floral bedding essential looks straight out of the Serena & Lily catalog. It is available in various sizes, and each set comes with matching shams.

9 A Beautiful Lamp

T.J. Maxx currently has so many lamps, ranging from traditional to modern and whimsical lighting fixtures in every shape and size. I found this gorgeous pink-and-white floral LILLIAN AUGUST 27 in a Ceramic Table Lamp for just $89.99, but it looks so much more expensive.

10 Yellow Sandals

Sperry shoes, not just the iconic boat shoes, are plentiful at the store right now. This bright yellow pair of SPERRY Leather Tilly Slides is one of my favorites. They are designed to be super comfortable, and are also really well-made and expensive-looking. The price? Just $24.99, about half the original price.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 And, a Yellow Dress to Match

Get all your summer dresses for less at T.J. Maxx. This PARKER Sleeveless Halter-Neck Maxi Dress is another flattering frock that is priced well under retail. The yellow and white long dress features a halter neck and has gold beading detail. It is at least half off the retail price, $49.99 on the T.J. website.