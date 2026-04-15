Shop 11 T.J. Maxx spring finds that look like Pottery Barn for less, from benches to lanterns.

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I love the home goods section of T.J. Maxx. As someone who shops for a living, I can honestly say that if you know what to buy at the discount department store, you can get name-brand-worthy items for a fraction of the price of mall stores. In fact, there are tons of items right now that look like they could be from Pottery Barn, so much so that people won’t be able to tell the difference. What should you shop for this month? Here are 11 T.J. Maxx spring finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 Clean, Matted Frames

Pottery Barn is famous for its clean, matted frame selection, which works well for gallery walls. If you don’t want to pay the price, this SIXTREES 24×24 Matted To 8×10 Fayette Wall Portrait Picture Frame looks just like the PB version for a fraction of the price. This one is just $29.99.

2 A Gorgeous Vanity

Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teens sell so many fabulous vanities for over $1000 — and that’s not including the stool or mirror! This LILLIAN AUGUST Tassel Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror is an entire set, and honestly has the designer look for just $399.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 An Upholstered Storage Bench

Pottery Barn also does a lot of upholstered pieces, including end-of-bed storage benches. However, they are quite costly. This Lillian August 61×22 Cleo Storage Bench offers the same look, plus a whole lot of storage, for a slice of the price. Get the bedroom piece for $299.99.

4 A Wood Coffee Table

Why spend thousands on a Pottery Barn coffee table? I love this gorgeous wood MERCANA 28×17.5 Forsey Coffee Table, $299.99. The rustic-looking piece features a lattice design that will work in a variety of aesthetics. And, it definitely appears to be a lot more expensive than it actually is.

5 A Pretty Wall Sconce

All the lighting fixtures at Pottery Barn, including wall sconces, are stunning. This REGINA ANDREW 7×8.25×13.75 Adria Wall Sconce, $179.99, is honestly probably better quality at a lower price than you will find at PB or similar stores.

6 Cabana Stripe Pillows and Cushions

The outdoor collection at Pottery Barn is always hot in the summer with lots of resort-feeling cabana stripes. T.J. just got a bunch of dupes in. One of the sizes is the SHERRY KLINE Made In Usa 6×18 Cabana Striped Indoor Outdoor Bolster Pillow, $19.99. There are others, including cushions and pillows.

7 A Seafoam Green and White Blanket

I found tons of bedding with Pottery Barn vibes at the store. This BROOKS BROTHERS Chenille Stripe Blanket, $39.99 to $49.99, is an easy and inexpensive way to infuse the summer vibes of PB into your bedroom.

8 And This Washed Wood Side Table

I can’t believe how many great furniture pieces are on the website right now, including this MOTI 28x16x28 Jensen 1 Drawer Solid Wood Side Table. The white-washed wood and coastal design remind me so much of Pottery Barn collections. And it is only $199.99.

9 And, This Pine Bench

Looking for that white-washed bench look? This Classic Home 83x16x18 Caleb Solid Reclaimed Pine Bench, $299.99, can be used in so many ways. Place it alongside a long dining table, next to a long window, or in a hallway. I can’t believe the price.

10 Glass Lanterns

Pottery Barn always features lanterns in their summer collections. This MERKURY 7x7x18 Outdoor Large Solar Metal Glass Lantern, $29.99, looks exactly like the ones in the catalog, but costs a lot less.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 And, This Traditional Accent Table

Another furniture piece that is giving Pottery Barn looks for less? This LILLIAN AUGUST 26×25 1 Drawer Accent Table. It will look great as a little nightstand or side table next to a sofa or chair. Get it for $199.99.