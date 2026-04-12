Shop the 7 best T.J. Maxx spring dresses, from Calypso sun dresses to Spell bohemian gowns.

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I love when the weather warms up, and the aisles of my favorite stores fill up with the cutest spring dresses. I hit my local T.J. Maxx this weekend, and couldn’t believe how many adorable spring and summer frocks had arrived. From cheap but chic little sundresses to more formal, designer finds, the discount store has so many options, all of them well under the regular department store or boutique retail price. What should you shop for to get ready for spring dress season? Here are the 7 best T.J. Maxx spring dresses flying off shelves right now.

1 This Calypso Embroidered Sun Dress

Once upon a time, Calypso St. Barth was the chicest brand and store from the Caribbean up to New York and across to the West Coast. It sold gorgeous, beachy, and bohemian dresses, home decor, and furniture. The brand recently revived itself and is now a more affordable but still adorable option. I love this CALYPSO ST. BARTH Embroidered Hem Sun Dress. The cut is figure flattering and easy to wear, while the eyelet pattern is timeless and cool. Get it for $34.99.

2 A Polished Shirt Dress

I love a good shirt dress. It’s basically as comfortable as wearing a button-down shirt, but is polished, sophisticated, and dressy looking for special occasions. This NANETTE NANETTE LEPORE Belted Gathered Waist Midi Dress is giving safari vibes in the best way possible. Get it for just $34.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 Or, a Sleeveless Striped Shirt Dress

I also love this sleeveless ELLEN TRACY 3d Broderie Maxi Shirt Dress. Not only is the blue-and-white stripe really pretty, but the lace at the bottom is so unexpected and adds an extra dimension of texture to the look. It’s half off retail, just $39.99.

4 I Even Found a LoveShackFancy Dress

Don’t just get the LoveShackFancy look for less at T.J. Maxx. Get the actual brand for less! This LoveShackFancy Belle Mini Dress originally retailed for $325, making it beyond most of our means. However, you can now get this adorable spring frock for $99.99.

5 And, This Bohemian Spell Gown

Spell and the Gypsy, usually called Spell, is one of my favorite bohemian-cool-girl brands from Australia. Occasionally, I will spot some styles at T.J. for so much less than you would pay at some bougie boutique. This SPELL Mojave Lily Gown In Opal is just $99.99. The original price? About $200 more.

6 A Stunning Shoshanna Midi

Another name-brand find? The SHOSHANNA Majorelle Midi Dress. Not only is the pattern gorgeous, but the high-quality material has enough stretch to make it super comfortable. The style originally cost $440, but T.J. is selling it for just $149.99.

7 And, a Bright Summer Maxi

I love the vibrant, bright pattern of this PARKER Sleeveless Halter-Neck Maxi Dress, which is also quite flattering. It features a halter neck and has gold beading detail. It is at least half off the retail price, $49.99 on the T.J. website.