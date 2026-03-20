Shop the 11 best Target Easter finds flying off shelves, from viral Glow Ups to Lego sets.

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I ran into my local Target yesterday and can report back some good and bad news. The good? There are so many great Easter basket items, ranging from toys to candy, filling the aisles of the store. The bad? Some of the best items are already selling out. Don’t make the mistake that I have made in years past, waiting until the last minute to gather supplies, only to find the aisles of the store nearly empty. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Target Easter finds flying off shelves this week.

1 So Many Easter Lego Sets

I love putting Lego sets in Easter baskets. My favorite of the year is the LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Cute Bunny Building Toy, which can be used to build a bunny, seal, or llama. “Super cute! Easy to build. Would recommend,” writes a shopper. “Love the 3 in 1 lego sets, giving you not 2 but 3 different builds for your money!” adds another.

2 The Lindt Gold Bunny

I don’t think a year has gone by that my kids haven’t gotten a Lindt Easter Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Candy in their basket. Like, is it even Easter if you don’t scarf down at least one of the iconic chocolate bunnies?

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups Eggs

My kids won’t shut up about the Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups Eggs, the newest addition to the fan-favorite Glow Ups lineup that is going viral. These chewy egg-shaped sour gummies are layered with black-light-reactive edible confetti (made from flavorless turmeric extract) for a glowing experience and come in strawberry-watermelon, lemonade, and blue raspberry flavors.

4 Little Live Pets Baby Monkey Minis

Little Live Pets are always adorable, but Little Live Pets My Baby Monkey Minis are even cuter than the full-size range. The adorable interactive plush monkeys come to life with more than 20 sounds and reactions, from sucking their thumbs to sweet snuggles. Their hands and feet link together, so kids can swing them by the arms for a playful ride or hang them upside down, just like a real baby monkey. Get it for $14.99.

5 Make It Real Knot Noddles Bracelet Kit

Food-inspired fashion and jewelry are totally on-trend, so Make It Real’s new DIY jewelry kit is the perfect on-trend gift that keeps giving. When they lift the lid on the Knot Noodles Bracelet Kit, they will discover everything needed to make five kawaii DIY jewelry pieces inspired by cute instant noodle pots, including tweezers to give them that authentic chopsticks feel while stringing letter beads, heishi beads, and fun food-themed charms.

6 Melissa & Doug Burrow Bunny Rabbit

You can’t go wrong with an OG plush-style bunny. I am loving the Melissa & Doug Burrow Bunny Rabbit 9″ Stuffed Animal, an ultra cozy rabbit that kids of all ages will appreciate. “The rabbit is so soft, plush, and huggable!” writes a shopper. “This bunny is so very soft. I nearly kept it for myself,” another said.

7 Egg Filler Packs

If you want to fill eggs with non-candy items, there are lots to choose from at Target, including the 72ct Easter Egg Filler Variety Pack – Spritz.

8 Kinetic Sand Egg-Citing Eggs

I am a big fan of Kinetic Sand Easter Egg Surprise because they hit the sensory notes without the mess of slime and come in Easter egg shapes. “Bought these to put in my 5 year old son’s Easter basket. He’s obsessed with Kinetic Sand,” writes a shopper. “Cute little Easter basket stuffer, each one had a tiny surprise in it,” added another.

9 Sour Patch Kids Squishi Toys

My daughter got this Sour Patch Kids Squishi Scented Squeeze Toy last year, and is still squeezing and sniffing it. Scented and shaped like the classic candy, it is a fun addition to an Easter basket.

10 Peeps Lip Balm

There are lots of Peeps-branded products this season. I love the Peeps Chick Lip Balm, available in a bunch of fun colors. The yellow is a Vanilla Marshmallow scent.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 And, Egg Shaped Sidewalk Chalk

It’s sidewalk chalk season! I love the idea of putting a 6pc Marble Egg Chalk Set – Sun Squad set inside of an Easter basket, as kids will be outdoors and creating artwork in just a few weeks.