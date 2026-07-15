11 Best New Five Below Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-July

The store has bargains on decor, accessories, summer essentials, and more.

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The everyday low prices at Five Below make it a bona fide bastion of bargains, with plenty of dupes that look just like expensive products. But now that the discount retailer has added even more items to its already impressive inventory, another shopping visit is more or less imminent. Many of the items will help you get the most out of this summer, while others could be that missing piece of décor you’ve been waiting for. So without further ado, here are the best new Five Below finds hitting shelves in mid-July.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Finds Under $20 Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Inflatable Projector Screen

Making the most of summer weather means taking those streaming sessions outdoors. This Inflatable Projector Screen ($25) makes it easier than ever to host a backyard movie night, watch parties for sporting events, or simply binge-watch your favorite new show beneath the stars.

2 Up-Tech Misting Fan

We love warmer weather, but there’s nothing worse than suffering through a true heat wave. Fortunately, we’ve got this Up-Tech Misting Fan ($5) to help keep us cool on those outdoor days. It’s perfect for the beach, pool, park, or even just on your morning commute!

3 Neck Wrap Fan

Looking for a hands-free solution to beating the heat? This Neck Wrap Fan ($5) is made for people on-the-go, complete with three speed settings and a flexible material that makes it comfortable to wear anywhere.

4 Cherry Mood Light

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with picking up a traditional lamp to light your room. But on the other hand, you could think outside the box and set the right ambiance with this Cherry Mood Light ($7), which not only looks like a cheeky piece of decor when it’s switched off but also emits a vibey red glow when switched on.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Room Essentials Under $10 Hitting Shelves Now.

5 Tumbler Spinner Storage

The Stanley and to-go drinking cup craze has helped keep us hydrated, but it’s also taken a serious toll on our cabinet space. That’s where picking up a Tumbler Spinner Storage ($5) unit can come in handy, with a 360-degree spin that makes it easy to select whichever color you’re feeling. Trust us: It’s a lot better than dealing with an avalanche of thermoses every time you reach for one!

6 Iconic Canvas Tote

Whether you’re hitting the grocery store or going to the beach, it’s hard to think of a situation where this Iconic Canvas Tote ($7) wouldn’t come in handy. Of course, we also love the different designs that make it truly personalized.

7 Collapsible Picnic Basket

Embracing the summer means taking as many meals as possible outdoors! And with this Collapsible Picnic Basket ($5), you get so much more than just a way to carry your lunch to the beach or park. Besides enough space to store your food, beverages, and utensils, it also includes a handy hard top with a drink holder and phone mount! The fact that it easily stores away when not in use is just a major bonus.

8 Chocolate Strawberry Trinket Box

It doesn’t take much experience decorating to figure out that functional décor is the best kind of décor. This Chocolate Strawberry Trinket Box ($5) is the perfect place to stash your small jewelry items, tiny accessories, and more. And if this delectable-looking piece isn’t the best way to get your chaotic nightstand or messy dresser under control, nothing is!

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Living Room Finds Under $15.

9 Plush Floor Cushion

Hoping to create a reading nook or cozy space in your home? This Plush Floor Cushion ($7) is a truly affordable way to turn any place into a lounge area. It’s also great for gaming get-togethers when extra seats are sparse!

10 Printed Beach Towel

Now that we’re in the heart of beach and pool season, you’re going to need a way to stand out. This Printed Beach Towel ($5.55) is just one of the cheeky designs available at Five Below right now. Mix and match these summer must-haves for a truly eclectic set!

https://www.fivebelow.com/products/printed-beach-towels-9215825?variant=9215843

11 Rainbow Sticky Notes

Whether you’re sending someone off to college or simply need a way to jot down reminders, these Rainbow Sticky Notes ($1) are the kind of item you’ll always be happy to have on hand. Pro tip: The multiple colors make these a great tool for planning boards and project management, too!