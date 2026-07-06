11 Best New Dollar General Finds Under $20 Hitting Shelves This Week

Summer Dollar General finds include decor, outdoor gear, and beauty essentials all under $20.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shopping is always more fun when everything feels like a steal—and at Dollar General, that’s basically every day. With summer in full swing, the discount retailer is stocked with warm-weather finds, from pool games and gardening essentials to seasonal candles and outdoor entertaining must-haves. Best of all, every pick on our list comes in under $20.

1 Plastic Floral Tablecloth

This Plastic Floral Tablecloth ($5) gives the look of a more expensive fabric tablecloth without the extra upkeep. It’s reusable, wipes clean in seconds, and helps protect your table from spills, scratches, and everyday wear.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds Hitting Stores as July Begins.

2 Makeup Brush Washer

Keep your brushes in tip-top shape with this nifty Makeup Brush Washer ($3). The silicone mat features textured grooves that help loosen caked-on makeup from brushes, while suction cups on the bottom keep it securely in place. Best of all, you can roll it up and stick it in your suitcase for travel.

3 Inflatable Basketball Game

Bring the fun wherever you go with the Inflatable Basketball Game ($8). The hoop and ball inflate in minutes and deflate just as easily, making it simple to pack up and take to pool parties, vacations, or a friend’s house for endless summer entertainment.

4 Coco Fiber Hanging Basket

The Coco Fiber Hanging Basket ($5) features a rust-resistant metal frame that can withstand mild weather for long-term use. The 10-inch basket is ideal for small to medium plants, especially trailing vines like a pathos plant.

5 Ceramic Baking Dish

Vintage Pyrex bakeware is a sought-after collectible, and this Ceramic Baking Dish ($10) captures the same retro charm for a fraction of the price. The 12-inch casserole dish has convenient side handles and is available in blue or yellow with an intricate floral pattern.

6 Outdoor Chair Cushion

Available in multiple prints, the Outdoor Chair Cushion ($18) features plush padding for added comfort and side ties that keep it firmly in place. The fabric is also thoughtfully designed to resist daily wear.

7 Saltwater Drift Candle

The Saltwater Drift Candle ($8) is formulated with essential oils for an aromatherapy-inspired experience. It has notes of bergamot, cinnamon, and tonka bean.

8 Table Lamp

Designed with a faux stone base and a fabric drum shade, this Table Lamp ($12) looks far more expensive than it is. Place it in a reading nook, entryway, or powder room to add soft, ambient lighting.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds Under $20.

9 Igloo Insulated Cooler Tote

Keep drinks and food cool on the go with this convenient Igloo Insulated Cooler Tote ($6). It features reinforced carrying straps and a leak-resistant liner or easy, mess-free transport.

10 4-Piece Bed Linen Set

Switch up the vibe of your bedroom with this summery 4-Piece Bed Linen Set ($15). The buttery soft beige sheets are adorned with a coral floral print and fit mattresses up to 14 inches deep.

11 Maybelline Petal Pink Lifter Gloss

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, the Maybelline Petal Pink Lifter Gloss ($11) leaves lips feeling smoother, well hydrated, and shiny. The light pink shade adds a soft touch of color while creating the appearance of a fuller pout.