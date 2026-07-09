Shop 7 Sam's Club deals hitting shelves this week, from Disney bubble wands to electric scrubbers.

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Attention Sam’s Club members! There are so many great deals all over the store right now. From a major summer clothing clearance to unbeatable everyday offers on items that cost over double retail, there are so many ways to save at the members-only club right now. What should you shop for to take advantage of major savings? Here are 7 Sam’s Club deals hitting shelves this week.

1 So Much Summer Clothing Clearance

Summer clothing is on major sale at Sam’s Club. “Lots of summer clearance and MOST are available online plus include a ‘Buy more, Save More’ promo so you’ll end up getting a lot of these for LESSSS online when you bundle together,” Sam’s Club Members shared.

2 Disney Bubble Wands

If you are planning a trip to Disney, head to Sam’s Club first. “Have I bought these at Disney before? Yep! Did it hurt my soul when I found a 2pk at Sam’s Club for just $22 knowing they’re about $35 EACH inside the parks? Also yes! If you’ve ever been to Disney, you already know the bubbles are everywhere. Every other kid has one, filling the air with bubbles that look magical until one pops in your eye or mouth …and of course your kid wants one too 😂🫧🫧 Do yourself a favor and grab them BEFORE your trip. You’ll save a ton of money, your kids will still have all the Disney bubble fun and you’ll have extra cash left over an overpriced (but very delicious) churro! These are also perfect if your little one is obsessed with bubbles or loves these characters! This year they added more characters (like Cars, Toy Story, Pooh, etc) For $22 for TWO, this is one of those Sam’s Club finds that’s absolutely worth grabbing…especially if you have a Disney trip coming up or visit the parks often!” Sam’s Club Members shared.

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3 Lots of Inflatables

There are lots of inflatables on sale. “Your sign to save. 👀Look for savings signs around your local Club to find current deals and markdowns on select items. *Selection, pricing and availability may vary by club. While supplies last,” Sam’s Club Humble shared.

4 Storage Bins

Who Wait Walmart shared about great storage bins. “Ok- these are adorable. 🙌 And the price?!?!? I’m going to use these in my closet. I love that they have lids,” they captioned the post.

5 Men’s Performance Polos

Lets Go Sam’s Club shared about some quick dry polos. “Looking for an easy everyday polo? 👕 I found these Performance Polos at Sam’s Club! They’re moisture wicking, have UPF 30+ sun protection, and they’re machine washable perfect for work, golf, or weekends,” they captioned the post.

6 Bubble Planters

Why buy name-brand home decor when you can find gorgeous items at Sam’s Club for a fraction of the price. Let’s Go Sam’s Club shared some amazing bubble planters. “Okay wait… these bubble ceramic planters at Sam’s Club are actually so cute 🪴✨Different colors, matching saucers, and 3 sizes included,” they wrote. “Definitely giving plant parent energy.”

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7 And, Game-Changing Cleaning Gadgets

There are also some great cleaning gadgets at Sam’s Club for less. “Cleaning just got easier! ✨ I spotted the Fanttik Electric Scrubber at Sam’s Club. It comes with 6 brush heads and dual-speed settings for different cleaning tasks. Have you seen this at your Sam’s Club yet?” Let’s Go Sam’s Club shared.