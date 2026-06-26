11 Best New Sam’s Club Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

Shop 11 new Sam's Club kitchen finds this month, from Anthro dupes to the Ninja Crispi.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Oh, Sam’s Club! The members-only warehouse, which is part of the Walmart family, has seriously upped its merchandise game over the past few years. There are so many gorgeous home products that look name-brand and expensive for a fraction of the price, in addition to actual name-brand items at lower prices. This month, the kitchen aisles are filled with goodies galore, ranging from cooking and prepping gadgets to glasses, dish towels, and other necessities for cooking, prepping, and eating. What should you shop for in June? Here are the 11 best Sam’s Club kitchen finds hitting shelves this month.

1 A KitchenAid Mixer

The KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments is one of the most popular items at Sam’s Club. “Absolutely love this mixer,” says a shopper. “It works so well. I was having trouble mixing cookies and dough up because of arthritis. But with this mixer I’m back in the kitchen again making cookies and fresh bread. And my family couldn’t be happier.

2 Anthro Dupe Glasses

The Member’s Mark Icon Drinking Glasses, 4-Pack are amazing Anthropologie dupes for $19.98. They even come in a patriotic pattern. “I recently purchased the Icon drinking glasses with red and blue stars, and I’m very happy with them. The design is simple but very attractive, with the red and blue stars giving the glasses a fun, patriotic look. They are perfect for everyday use as well as for gatherings, especially around holidays like the Fourth of July. The glasses feel sturdy and well-made, not too heavy but solid enough to feel durable. They are comfortable to hold and a good size for water, juice, or other beverages. The star design also doesn’t fade easily after washing, which is a big plus. Overall, these glasses are a great combination of style and practicality,” a shopper says.

RELATED: 11 Best Sam’s Club “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Stackable Wire Baskets

The Member’s Mark Wire Baskets, Set of 2, is available in a bunch of color options. “I am extremely happy with these black wire baskets with wood tops, they have quickly become one of my favorite organizational pieces in my home. The combination of the sturdy black metal wire and the natural wood top gives them a modern yet warm look that works well in almost any space. They blend perfectly with any decor, which makes them very versatile. The baskets themselves are strong and well made. The wire is thick and durable, not flimsy or easily bent, and it holds shape even filled with heavier items. The open wire design makes it easy to see what’s inside. The wood tops are a great added feature,” writes a shopper.

4 A Herringbone Charcuterie Board

The Member’s Mark Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board is a gorgeous way to serve meats and cheeses for $19.94. “Perfect for a charcuterie board for hosting! It’s big enough that you can use it for a party or just for an appetizer for 2. The handle is nice for moving it around and it’s made of thick sturdy wood. We left honey and soft cheese on it over night and it washed off seamlessly in the morning with no residue left behind. You could also comfortably serve a pizza on it to make it more presentable!” a shopper writes.

5 A Double Drink Dispenser

The Member’s Mark Double Glass Drink Dispenser with Rubberwood Stand is $44.98, and a new favorite amongst entertainers. “This drink dispenser is top-notch quality. The stand is strong, sturdy, and made of wood that feels like it will last forever. The glass dispenser is thick and durable as well. It holds a generous amount of liquid, making it perfect for small to medium family gatherings. All of the metal spigot parts are stainless steel, ensuring no rust or leaks. If you love to entertain at your house, get this product—you will not be sorry!” one writes.

6 Gorgeous Pots and Pans

GreenPan or Sam’s? This Member’s Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set is a fraction of the name-brand but looks strikingly similar. “This Member’s Mark 11-piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set is the best set I’ve ever had. It’s well-made, has a great price, and is surprisingly easy to clean. If you want a great set, I highly recommend this one,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best Sam’s Club Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

7 Kitchen Towel Sets

The Member’s Mark Fruit Capsules Kitchen Towel Set, 8-Pack, offers “great summer kitchen towels” for $24.86. “Just love these kitchen towels!! They are large in size and super thick. The designs are so summery! I picked the strawberries. The large strawberry is embroidered/sewn into the towel. I wish they had apples, as my kitchen is all apples. I’m hoping to pick up the lemon ones, for my daughter. I would definitely purchase as gifts!” writes one.

8 Beautiful Dish Sets

The Member’s Mark 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set looks like something you would find at Williams-Sonoma. According to shoppers, “the stunning blue bottoms of the interior of the bowls were eye-catching and such a nice contrast to the washed-out light blues and faded into the outer rim white colors. Picking them up, you can note how sturdy the bowls feel and the stonework that is advertised on the box. These bowls lend themselves well to accenting pasta dishes, as well as work as nice salad bowls.”

9 A Woven Drink Cooler

The Member’s Mark Woven Drink Cooler is another new favorite, looking like something out of the Pottery Barn catalog. “Stylish beverage cooler,” writes a shopper. “I love the size and style of this beverage cooler. We are having a suite party soon for my daughter and planning to use this, as it’s the perfect size to sit in a bar-top counter. The handles make it easy for me to carry by myself, it’s not too heavy. I like the style of it too. It would make such a great gift basket for a house warming gift with some wine, kitchen towels, etc.”

10 The Ninja Crispi

The Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System turns an average cook into a chef. “My son is my chef. This cooker has become his go to and improved the texture and taste of what he cooks in it. He likes the versatility of sizes, also. We are not sorry for buying it,” a shopper writes.

11 The Most Lemony Snackle Boxes

The Member’s Mark 2-Pack Snackle Box are a lemony take on the trendy snackle box. “Cool kids pack snack boxes,” writes a shopper. “I am so obsessed with my new snack boxes! The lemon print is so cute and the box holds a lot of snacks. There are 2 large compartments that you could fill with a sandwich or wrap. The upper left and bottom right compartment dividers can be removed to make a bigger section if needed. All other dividers can not be removed. You get 2 boxes, which makes this an even better deal. I can’t wait for pool, lake and beach days so that I can fill my boxes with all of the fruits and veggies!”