Shop 11 new Sam's Club home finds that look like Pottery Barn, from sofas to jute rugs.

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Just like its parent company, Walmart, Sam’s Club has recently become a destination for high-end-looking and feeling home goods, including furniture, decor, and more. The club, which requires a membership to shop, has some of the best deals on designer dupes and lookalikes, especially Pottery Barn. What should you shop for right now to get the bougie name-brand look for less? Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club home finds that look like Pottery Barn.

1 A Stars and Stripes Blanket

This Member’s Mark Red, White & Blue Lounge Throw Collection, 60″ x 70″ is just $10.88 and gives Pottery Barn vibes. “Love this seasonal throw! The colors are vibrant and the material is soft and easy to snuggle up under while watching a movie!” writes a shopper. “Super comfy & soft. Love their brand of throw blankets,” another adds.

2 An Upholstered Bed Frame

Pottery Barn is famous for its upholstered beds. This details by Becki Owens Harper Upholstered Bed Frame, available in a few colors and sizes, looks strikingly similar for a lot less. The queen is currently on sale for $499, down from $699. “Exceeded expectations! I ordered the bed in the Cloud colorway in king size. There are a lot of cheap upholstered beds out there, and this one isn’t it. I was surprised at the overall quality. Once I assembled it, it is a rock. It doesn’t move or shake at all when you are laying on it,” one shopper writes.

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3 Icon Glasses

The Member’s Mark Icon Drinking Glasses, 4-Pack, in the most patriotic pattern also reminds me of the Pottery Barn Americana aesthetic. “I recently purchased the Icon drinking glasses with red and blue stars, and I’m very happy with them. The design is simple but very attractive, with the red and blue stars giving the glasses a fun, patriotic look,” a shopper writes. “They are perfect for everyday use as well as for gatherings, especially around holidays like the Fourth of July. The glasses feel sturdy and well-made, not too heavy but solid enough to feel durable. They are comfortable to hold and a good size for water, juice, or other beverages. The star design also doesn’t fade easily after washing, which is a big plus. Overall, these glasses are a great combination of style and practicality.”

4 Subhead Goes Right Here

I love Pottery Barn outdoor furniture, but it is expensive. The Member’s Mark Athena Sectional with Sintered Stone Top and Sunbrella Fabric, 7pc will help you create an outdoor living space for less. “The Athena outdoor sectional is even more beautiful in person! The cushions are very plush and well made. Fabric seems very durable from first impressions. We got the play oat color and I love it even more in person. The wicker is good quality,” writes a shopper.

5 A Rattan Drink Cooler

The Member’s Mark Woven Drink Cooler is just $114, and looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn. “Stylish beverage cooler,” writes a shopper. “I love the size and style of this beverage cooler. We are having a suite party soon for my daughter and planning to use this, as it’s the perfect size to sit in a bar-top counter. The handles make it easy for me to carry by myself, it’s not too heavy. I like the style of it too. It would make such a great gift basket for a house warming gift with some wine, kitchen towels, etc.”

6 A Bookcase with Bins

Pottery Barn Kids has a lot of fabulous kid room organizational finds, but they aren’t cheap. This RiverRidge Horizontal Bookcase with 6 Bins, Assorted Shelf and Bin Colors looks like PB Kids for less. “I’ve never built any furniture before and I was able to do it. Fairly easy. Looks nice too. Good quality,” a shopper says about the $129.98 item. “Well made and easy to put together. Perfect size for organizing kid toys and books. We are very pleased with the quality and price. Should last for years,” adds another.

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7 Kitchen Towels

The Member’s Mark Fruit Capsules Kitchen Towel Set (8-Pack) is perfect and just $24.86. “Just love these kitchen towels!! They are large in size and super thick. The designs are so summery! I picked the strawberries. The large strawberry is embroidered/sewn into the towel. I wish they had apples, as my kitchen is all apples. I’m hoping to pick up the lemon ones, for my daughter. I would definitely purchase as gifts!” writes one.

8 An Arched Floor Easel Mirror

The Member’s Mark 22″ x 67″ Metal Arch Floor Easel Mirror comes in black or brass finishes, each just $59.98. “Light weight, elegant and easily set up. Adds a touch of glamor to any space,” a shopper says. It is a “great mirror at a fantastic price,” adds another. “We are very happy with it! We couldn’t find another brass mirror this size for less than $140.”

9 A York Slope Arm Sofa Dupe

The Serta Harvard Linen Fabric Convertible Sofa is a near-perfect dupe of the Pottery Barn York Slope Arm Sofa, but also has a pull-out bed component and a much lower price, just $1,116.00. “I usually don’t write reviews but I had to after receiving this sofa. The price was perfect but the comfort was an unexpected bonus!! My sister visited for a week and said she slept like a baby,” a shopper says. “This sofa is exactly what I was looking for. Great fabric and perfect for my guest room!” adds another.

10 Classic Adirondack Chairs

The Keter Everest Adirondack Chair with Integrated Cupholder is a “great heavy duty chair,” a shopper says. “I don’t worry about cracking a leg on this chair and falling over like some other flimsy plastic chairs. This Adirondack style has the perfect pitch I like to relax on the back porch with my feet up. Easy to assemble and the cup holder is a nice add. The wide arm rests are nice for holding a paper plate of food or just comfy for your arms. Five stars.” It is on sale for $69.98.

11 And, a Beautiful Neutral Rug

This Details by Becki Owens Cara Rug is a great neutral rug that looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn for a lot more than $24.98. “I’m so pleased with the Becki Owens Cara rug in my living room. Visually, it’s a real statement piece with its great looks and the wonderful texture that the natural jute provides. What’s also impressive is how durable it feels. Knowing it’s handwoven from sturdy jute gives me confidence it will hold up well in a high-traffic area like my living room. The natural jute material adds such a warm and organic touch,” a shopper writes.