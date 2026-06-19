11 Best New Sam’s Club Summer Entertaining Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new Sam's Club summer entertaining finds, from cornhole sets to Anthro glass dupes.

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Are you entertaining this summer? Whether you are having guests over for an outdoor dinner party, BBQ, pool party, or any other type of festivity, plan ahead and make a trip to Sam’s Club. The members-only warehouse has so many fabulous finds, ranging from cooking and dining essentials to outdoor dining furniture. What should you shop for to get ready for guests? Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club summer entertaining finds shoppers love.

1 Colorful Goblets

Sam’s Club Members shared about some colorful drinkware. “OMG, I can’t wait to use these all summer long! Talk about a fun upgrade for outdoor entertaining…and no more stressing about breaking glass outside! They’re lightweight, durable, dishwasher safe and come in a set of 6 for $13.98 at Sam’s Club,” she wrote.

2 A Children’s Picnic Table

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about a great place for kids to eat. “You can sit with us! 🪑 @lifetimeproducts Children’s Picnic Table is a Sam’s Club staple that returns year after year to the club, so you know it has to be good. It folds up quickly for compact storage, is easy to clean and holds up to 90 pounds per bench, comfortably seating 4 children for meal time, snack time, craft time or board games. 👏🏻 If you have it, would you mind commenting how your family uses it?!” they wrote.

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3 An Outdoor Dining Table

Who Wait Walmart shared about a gorgeous outdoor dining table and throw pillows. “She’s a beaut! 😍 And plays well with the rest of your patio furniture. 😎 The seat cushions and a cover are included! The decor pillows are also Member’s Mark and I LOVE them,” they wrote.

4 Scallop Hyacinth Placemats

Sam’s Club Score shared about some stunning tablescape essentials, the Scallop Water Hyacinth Placemats, with a set costing just $12.94. “These beautiful placemats are perfect,” they wrote. Shoppers agreed. “Loving these mats!” one commented. “In love!” added another.

5 The “Lake Island” Inflatable

If you are having a party out on the lake, run to Sam’s Club for an epic inflatable. “Lake Island” is such a hit with shoppers. Sam’s Club Score shared about the popular item. “When I tell you this inflatable hat is enormous, I mean it,” they captioned a post.

6 Patriotic Outdoor Throw Pillows

If you are hosting a party for July 4th or any fiesta celebrating America’s 250th, run to Sam’s and pick up some patriotic-themed throw pillows. “Spruce up your outdoor space for the 250th celebration!” Sam’s Club Score captioned a post. “These are so festivveeee,” commented a follower. “So fun!” added another.

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7 Utensil Set

Entertain like a pro with one of the sleek and gorgeous utensil sets for under $15, now at the club. “These utensil sets are so nice! 👏 Feels like something you would find in an upscale kitchenware store,” Sam’s Club Score shared. “Wow these sweet look so nice,” a shopper commented. “The measuring cups look great,” another added. “Seriously they are soo nice!” a third chimed in.

8 Icon Glasses

And, don’t forget to throw the Anthropologie dupe icon glasses in your cart, a lot less than the name-brand version. “Icon glasses @Samsclub! 🍓🍒⭐️🍉🦀🍋🍅 Annnnd there are matching pitchers online!!!” Who Wait Walmart shared.

9 A Cornhole Set

You may already have your menu and drinks planned, but do you have any entertainment or games for your guests? Sam’s Club has some fun summer options. “Here’s a Cornhole Set by Member’s Mark to add to your summer fun!” Sam’s Club Score wrote about the under $100 item.

10 This Entertainment Set

Who Wait Walmart shared about an essential outdoor furniture find. “The Member’s Mark Vista Entertainment Set is upping our outdoor entertaining game with bar-height seating, a beverage tub, and countertop space for meal prep,” they wrote. “I love that it comes with covers, lots of storage, teak wood tabletops, and Sunbrella seat cushions!”

11 And, the Coziest Lounge Sets

Let’s Go Sam’s Club shared about an epic outdoor furniture set. “Sam’s Club… this patio set is making me want to redo my entire backyard,” they wrote. “Comfortable seating, a fire pit table, and room for family and friends? Summer hosting just got an upgrade.”