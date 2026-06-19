11 Best New Sam’s Club Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

Shop the best new Sam's Club finds this month, from a 12-person cabin tent to a farmhouse coffee table.

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Your next camping trip? Solved with a 12-person cabin tent with built-in LED lighting. That Fourth of July party you’ve been planning? Made more memorable with a double glass drink dispenser and a reusable balloon arch kit to set the scene.

Sam’s Club’s monthly drop has the specific energy of a store that has decided summer should be taken seriously—not as a season to slog through, but as a project to execute well. Most of what’s here is Member’s Mark, which has consistently over-delivered on quality relative to price, and most of it is under $45. Just in time for summer, these are the eleven best new Sam’s Club finds hitting shelves right now.

1 Member’s Mark 2-Pack Oversized Beach Towels

Two 40×72-inch beach towels for $21.96—that’s $10.98 per towel for a size that actually covers a full adult lying flat in the sunshine or drying off after the pool. With 23 designs to choose from, these Member’s Mark oversized beach towels are the summer essential you’ll pack in every beach bag.

2 Member’s Mark 12-Person Instant Cabin Tent with LED Lighting

Owning a well-lit cabin tent built for 12 people changes what camping actually looks like. No fumbling with poles in the dark, no separate lantern situation, just a structure that stands up fast and glows when you need it to. This Member’s Mark 12-person instant cabin tent is $279.98 and makes group camping feel more like a core memory and less like a logistics problem.

3 Member’s Mark 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set

Reactive glaze stoneware produces a different finish on each piece: the variation in color and texture that makes a set of bowls look handmade rather than mass-produced. This Member’s Mark 4-piece reactive stoneware pasta bowl set is $14.88. That’s four bowls to upgrade your table setting for under $15, total.

4 Member’s Mark Fruit Kitchen Towel Set—8 Pack

These Member’s Mark fruit kitchen towels bring a cheerful seasonal print to a daily-use item—the kind of find that announces that summer has arrived. Decorated with cute fruit prints, they come in a generous eight pack for just $14.86.

5 Member’s Mark Double Glass Drink Dispenser with Rubberwood Stand

Two glass dispensers on a rubberwood stand means two beverages available simultaneously— lemonade and iced tea, water and sangria, whatever the gathering requires—without the single-dispenser bottleneck that slows down outdoor entertaining. This Member’s Mark double glass drink dispenser is $44.98 and the perfect summer hosting upgrade.

6 Member’s Mark Wire Baskets—Set of 2

Sometimes the simplest purchases are the ones that really change the space: these Member’s Mark wire baskets have the natural, functional quality that makes storage look like a styling choice. Sold in a matched two-set for $24.78, they work in a kitchen, a pantry, a bathroom, or a living room.

7 Member’s Mark Textured Gauze Blanket

Summer is hot. Sweaty. Stuffy. And not great for sleep. That’s why the right summer bedding is such a crucial get. This textured gauze measures 106 x 94 inches of lightweight, breathable summer-friendly fabric. This Member’s Mark textured gauze blanket is $39.98 and the warm-weather bedding find that makes sleeping in June feel as good as it does in January.

8 Member’s Mark Plush Body Pillow

While you’re upgrading your bedding, don’t miss out on this 52×20-inch plush body pillow for $14.98. Made by Member’s Mark, it’s the bedroom find where the price-to-comfort ratio is genuinely difficult to argue with.

9 Member’s Mark Farmhouse Coffee Table

A farmhouse coffee table at $199 is the living room furniture purchase that anchors a seating arrangement and changes the entire feeling of the room. This Member’s Mark farmhouse coffee table has the warm, natural wood aesthetic that works in transitional, rustic, and contemporary spaces without requiring anything to change around it.

10 Member’s Mark 4-Wick Floral Candle

Four wicks in a 28-ounce floral candle means strong scent throw, even burning, and a visual presence on a coffee table or a shelf that a single-wick jar can’t match. And the pretty floral design means it looks right at home next to your other summer decor. This Member’s Mark 4-wick floral candle is $17.94, a home fragrance find that performs like a luxury candle at a Sam’s Club price.

11 PartyAire 18-Inch Reusable PVC Balloon Arch

Single-use balloons are usually a waste, not to mention an environmental hazard (think of the birds! Think of the oceans!). This PartyAire reusable PVC balloon arch serves up a thoughtful alternative. And at $39.98, this 28-piece balloon arch kit pays for itself by the second use.