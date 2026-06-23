Shop 7 new Sam's Club finds under $25, from FIFA World Cup gear to DAISE body wash.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you shopped at your local Sam’s Club this week? There are so many sensational deals heating up the aisles of the club, ranging from beauty finds to FIFA scores and everything in between, including home essentials and clothing. And the best news is that there are so many items that cost under $25. What should you shop for if you are on a budget? Here are the 7 best new Sam’s Club finds under $25.

1 FIFA World Cup Gear

There are a bunch of great FIFA World Cup items at Sam’s for under $25. “MEX & USA advance! These would make great Father’s Day gifts ⚽️👏 Other than the Mexico Insulated totes (which sold out), all of these items are available at Sam’s Club (for shipping & for pickup!) Beach Towels $24.98. Puff Pillows $22.98. Insulated Totes $19.98,” Sam’s Club Members shared.

2 DAISE Body Wash

My daughter and her friends are obsessed with DAISE foaming body wash, and now it’s at Sam’s for an unbelievably low price. “Three 8.8 oz. bottles of DAISE Foaming Body Wash in Vanilla, Pineapple and Coconut scents for $14.98 at Sam’s Club!” Sam’s Club Members shared.

RELATED: 11 Best Sam’s Club “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

3 The Preppiest Lunch Totes

Sam’s Club Members also shared about the preppiest lunch totes. “How cute!!” they wrote in the caption about The Somewher Co. totes. “These lunch totes are $21.87 at Sam’s Club! Choose from 3 colors/prints,” they added. “These are so cute!” a follower commented.

4 Patriotic Sweaters

Costco and Sam’s Club Mama shared some patriotic picks, including an American flag sweater for $15, “If you’re looking for last minute red, white, and blue finds for the upcoming 4th of July season, Sam’s Club has so many great options! From festive clothing and patriotic snacks to party essentials and everything in between, Sam’s Club is your one stop shop for all things 4th of July!” they wrote.

5 Subhead Goes Right Here

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared about some fireworks. “Win the affection of children everywhere with this summer cookout must have 🚀 Comment SHOP for the link to the best pre-firework show activity (is this a shared experience?) $15.98 Rocket Copter 250th Anniversary Limited Edition, 16 Copters with 4 Launchers,” they captioned the post.

6 A Set of Reading Glasses

You can get a set of three pairs of reading glasses for just $19.98 at Sam’s Club. “SEEing is believing (these prices!) 👓 Sam’s Club reading glasses sets that are cute to boot,” Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared about the amazing set. There are styles for men and women. “Oh, I didn’t realize Sam’s had blue light reading glasses. Cool!” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 7 Best Sam’s Club Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

7 And, Tons of Clothing Items

Oh, Hey, Sam’s Club has recently shared a bunch of clothing options, some name-brand and others Member’s Mark, like this pair of travel skorts for $13.98. “Your favorite ‘travel’ material (think joggers & pullover) NOW in a skort!” they wrote. For more Sam’s clothing items visit your local store or the Sam’s website.