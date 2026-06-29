Shop 7 new Sam's Club decor finds this month, from blackout curtains to Anthro-style mirrors.

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If you are looking for home decor ideas, head on over to Sam’s Club or visit the store’s website. Sam’s is a sneaky resource for everything home-related, selling window treatments, furniture, entertaining essentials, rugs, and mirrors. And, you can find lots of designer-looking items for budget-friendly prices. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Sam’s Club decor finds hitting shelves this month.

1 Blackout Curtains

Get Pottery Barn-looking window treatment for Sam’s Club prices. The Member’s Mark Blackout Curtains come in assorted sizes and colors, with a set of two costing just $19.98. “Nice thick curtain panels – machine washable!” a shopper writes. “I received these curtain panels and really like them a lot! The grommets (8 on each panel) are nice and strong and perfect size for pretty much any size of curtain rod! Each panel is 50″ wide and 84″ long – I put them in our hot upstairs bedroom and they seem to already make a difference as they are considered blackout!”

2 Cozy Seasonal Throw Blankets

This Member’s Mark Red, White & Blue Lounge Throw Collection, 60″ x 70″ is just $10.88. There is also a floral pattern. “Love this seasonal throw! The colors are vibrant and the material is soft and easy to snuggle up under while watching a movie!” writes a shopper. “Super comfy & soft. Love their brand of throw blankets,” another adds.

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3 Bubble Stoneware Plates

I love the Anthropologie look of the Member’s Mark 4-Piece Bubble Stoneware Appetizer Plate, just $19.98. “These smaller sized ceramic plates are great for dessert especially because of their fun colors but are also a great size for significantly sized hors d’oeuvres. They are actually a little on the heavy side, making them super solid. They have a smooth shiny feel and are super easy to hand wash. They also happen to be both microwave and dishwasher safe. The raised rim is also very convenient to help contain wet apps or a melting dessert,” a shopper writes.

4 An Anthropologie Dupe Mirror

Get a dupe of Anthropologie’s popular Primrose mirror for less! The Azalea Park 36″ x 72″ Antique Gold Filigree Style Metal Leaner Floor Mirror is on sale for $169. “WOW! This mirror so very nice. It is a true statement piece. The frame is beautiful and the mirror flawless. I’d love to display it someplace where guests could see it, but it is well suited for my closet so that is where it is. It turned my closet into a luxury room and makes dressing a delight,” a shopper writes.

5 And, This Pottery Barn Looking Mirror Is Also Great

The Member’s Mark 22″ x 67″ Metal Arch Floor Easel Mirror looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn. It comes in black or brass finishes, each just $59.98. “Light weight, elegant and easily set up. Adds a touch of glamor to any space,” a shopper says. It is a “great mirror at a fantastic price,” adds another. “We are very happy with it! We couldn’t find another brass mirror this size for less than $140.”

6 An Expensive Looking and Feeling Rug

This Details by Becki Owens Cara Rug looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn, where it would cost a lot more than $24.98. “I’m so pleased with the Becki Owens Cara rug in my living room. Visually, it’s a real statement piece with its great looks and the wonderful texture that the natural jute provides. What’s also impressive is how durable it feels. Knowing it’s handwoven from sturdy jute gives me confidence it will hold up well in a high-traffic area like my living room. The natural jute material adds such a warm and organic touch,” a shopper writes.

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7 A Vera Bradley Quilt Set

Why pay designer prices when Sam’s has designer bedding sets for less? This Vera Bradley 3-Piece Quilt Set is available in various sizes, starting at $41.76 for a queen. There are other great patterns to choose from. “Brighten your boring bedroom,” a shopper writes. “Colors are refreshing and calming. The comforter and pillow shams are reversible so if you want more spring and summer flip to all floral or half and half with the shams or the calmer mint green color for a more relaxing and calm feeling. Lightweight but seems to keep you warm and snuggly. I put it on a double bed which gives it alot of overhang. This one is full/queen. Shams fit standard pillows. Great value for name brand.”