11 Best New Marshalls Finds Under $25 This Week

Shop 11 new Marshalls finds under $25, from Laura Mercier foundation to cozy pajama sets.

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One of my favorite things about shopping at Marshalls? You can walk into the store with a $25 bill and leave with a hidden gem, anything from an amazing piece of clothing to a decoration for your home. There are so many fantastic but frugal items in the new arrivals section right now that will give you a little bang for your buck and spark joy without breaking the bank. What should you shop for? Here are 11 new Marshalls finds under $25 this week.

1 Sephora Finds

There are so many Sephora finds at Marshalls for a fraction of the price you would pay at the bougie cosmetics chain. I found LAURA MERCIER Real Flawless Foundation for just $16.99 online. The same bottle costs a whopping $54 at department and cosmetics stores.

2 Free People Bikini Briefs

A lot of fancy people I know shop for bras and panties at Marshalls. The store has tons of name-brand styles for a sliver of the price you will pay elsewhere. For example, I scored these FREE PEOPLE So Sweet Bikini Briefs for $5.99. They are $17 at other stores.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Halloween Decorations

Code orange! Halloween is already landing at stores. While it might seem too early to shop for the spookiest holiday of the year, if you wait too long, the best merchandise will be gone. Marshalls just got in this GHOULISH Witch Candy Pumpkin. The beautiful decorative item will get your space feeling festive for just $14.99.

4 A Teakwood Utensil Set

You can get all the cooking utensils you need for your home at Marshalls. The store is a sneaky-good place for all things prepping, cooking, and eating. I found this ZULAY KITCHEN 6pc Teakwood Utensil Set for half off the original price, just $24.99.

5 Pottery Barn Looking Sheets

In case you didn’t know, Marshalls has so much Pottery Barn-looking merchandise for less. I just spotted this EDDIE BAUER Plaid Sheet Set, which starts at just $16.99 for a twin set that includes a flat and fitted sheet plus pillowcases.

6 A Bougie Beach Towel

I am obsessed with all the Morris & Co. items at Marshalls. The entire line looks and feels luxurious but doesn’t cost a ton of money. This MORRIS & CO. Bower Beach Towel is the prettiest beach towel, and I can’t believe it is only $24.99. It would also make a great gift.

7 Jogger Pants for Men

Marshalls is also a great spot for athleisure. This pair of SPYDER 4 Way Stretch Joggers With Bonded Zip Pockets is just $16.99. Each pair has a drawstring elastic waistband, brand logo accent, and ProWeb fabric engineered to dry quickly and provide 4-way stretch.

8 Sand + Fog Perfume Oil

Sand + Fog is one of those perfume and home fragrance lines that offers so much value. I can’t believe how affordable the candles, perfume, oils, and hand soaps are, including this 1.7oz Rose Dew Perfume Oil Roller. It is just $16.99 at Marshalls compared to $25 at other stores.

9 A Jewelry Making Kit

There are also great toys and activity sets at Marshalls. Anyone who is into bling will enjoy making their own with this JUST MY STYLE All In One Jewelry Making Set With Carrying Case. Get it for $24.99, or pay over $10 or more at other stores.

10 Under Armour Gear

There are lots of amazing workout clothes from name brands at Marshalls. I found this pair of Under Armour Vanish Training Pants for $19.99. The same pair retails for $70 at stores like Finish Line. There are other items from the brand under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

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And, the Sweetest Pajama Sets/slidetitle]

And, I always get pajama sets at Marshalls. There are tons of amazing deals, including this HONEYDEW 2pc Awaken Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Pajama Set for $19.99, over half off the retail price. I have also found Skims and Laura Ashley sleepwear at my store.