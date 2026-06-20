Shop 7 new Marshalls decor finds hitting shelves this week, from floral drapes to coastal pillows.

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If you aren’t shopping for home decor at Marshalls, you and every room in your house are missing out big time. The discount department store has so many amazing decorations, ranging from window treatments and bed linens to lamps and kitchen towels, that will get your living spaces looking fantastic for less. The new arrivals section is filled with amazing items this week, but many are selling fast. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 7 best new Marshalls decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Laura Ashley Window Treatments

When I was a kid, I always wore Laura Ashley dresses. Now that I am an adult, I decorate my home with Laura Ashley’s timeless, gorgeous collection. The website just got in these stunning Laura Ashley 38×84 Summer Palace Floral Printed Sheer Window Panels. The set of two panels is a steal at $24.99.

2 An Oyster Throw Pillow

Peking Handicraft is a super fun and kitschy collection with lots of amazing throw pillows. If you are decorating for summer or looking for a fun gift for an oyster lover, get a 16×16 Oyster Platter Hooked Pillow. Each is just $19.99 and looks like it belongs in a bougie beach store.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 A Set of Beautiful Table Lamps

I love this set of two Crestview Collections 21in Ceramic Table Lamps With Scalloped Shades, just $119.99. The pearly white base, topped with a linen-looking lampshade, is so rich and luxurious-looking, like something from Serena & Lily.

4 Kitschy Kitchen Towels

Furbish Studio is another super fun, colorful, and kitschy brand at Marshalls. All the products are vibrantly hued and feature fun messages and patterns, like this Hot Grill Summer Dish Towel, which will add a fun touch to your kitchen for $12.99.

5 Islandy Placemats

There is so much Tommy Bahama right now at Marshalls, including this set of 12 Tommy Bahama Smoke Leaves Placemats, a steal at $29.99. Not only is the pattern beachy and gorgeous, but the textile placemats are machine washable, and the set comes with a whopping 12. Each features a stitch trim and is perfect for a fancy summer dinner.

6 A Stunning William Morris Duvet Set

The Marshalls bedding department is stocked for summer. I love this William Morris Hyacinth Duvet Cover Set, starting at $59.99. It looks and feels like a designer bedding set, but costs a fraction of what you would pay at a department store.

7 Slipcovered Dining Chairs

Dress up your dining room with Pottery Barn-looking chairs. This set of two Sole 19×39 Striped Caster Wheel Slipcover Look Dining Chairs is $299.99. If you bought these at a name-brand store, they would cost at least that much per chair.