Shop 11 new Marshalls kitchen finds under $15, from scalloped bowls to seagrass carafes.

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Are you looking for new items to level up your prep, cooking, and dining experience? Marshalls is one of my go-to stores for finding kitchen essentials on a budget. There are tons of gorgeous and useful items in the home aisles, including cooking tools, dishes, glasses, linens, and more, that will help you stock your kitchen with everything you need for less. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls kitchen finds under $15.

1 A Woven Scalloped Bowl

This 10.5 x 3.5 Woven Scalloped Bowl is just $10. Not only is it pretty, giving Pottery Barn vibes, but you can use it to hold silverware, napkins, or other items for serving food. It is made out of rattan and can be used indoors or outside. I love the scalloped edges.

2 Laura Ashley Mugs

The entire Laura Ashley home collection looks so bougie but is super budget-friendly. This Set Of Four Porcelain Floral Mugs is just $14.99 and will add a touch of glam to your coffee- and tea-drinking experience. There are also plates and other dishes in the collection.

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3 Super Fun Dish Towels

Furbish Studio has super fun, bold, and kitschy items, ranging from throw pillows to dish towels. All the products are vibrantly hued and feature fun messages and patterns. This Hot Grill Summer Dish Towel will add a fun touch to your kitchen for $12.99.

4 Pretty Glasses

There are tons of other gorgeous glassware sets at Marshalls right now, whatever color or aesthetic you gravitate toward. I love this set of two JP Glassware Speckled Double Old-fashioned Glasses for $12.99, which is available in a few color options.

5 Rachel Zoe Kitchen Towels

This set of five RACHEL ZOE Bow Waffle Striped Kitchen Towels is a steal at $14.99, with each towel averaging $3. I love the classic red-and-white color scheme and the gorgeous patterns that will add a touch of color to your kitchen.

6 Painted Sipper Glasses

This set of JP GLASSWARE Handpainted Flower And Parrot Sipper Glasses, $12.99 for two, looks similar to ones I saw in an expensive boutique for triple the price. They are so pretty for enjoying everything from iced tea and iced coffee to lemonade on the go.

7 Gelato Bowls

Why eat ice cream or gelato in boring old bowls, when you can score a set of four Godinger Gelato Ice Cream Bowls for just $12.99? Each features a cone with a sweet treat on the outside and the words “Il Gelato” on the inside.

8 Pretty Pet Bowls

This ECCOLO 7×3.25 Embossed Nom Noms Pet Bowl is just $6.99, and is an upgraded version of the traditional dog or cat bowl. There are also lots of matching sets for cats and dogs in a variety of colors, sizes, and styles.

9 A Spider Covered Apron

Halloween is already hitting Marshalls. If you are an avid cook, you understand that aprons definitely double as kitchen decor, and this TAHARI HOME Embroidered Spider Web and Striped Apron is just $14.99 and perfect for the spooky season.

10 Wood Cooking Utensils

If you are using super old cooking utensils, it might be time to replace them. Marshalls has many options, but this set of Lodge Acacia Wood Utensils for $14.98 is the best deal. It comes with five wooden cooking tools and is half the original retail price.

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11 The Prettiest Carafe

The BE HOME 4×9.5 Large Carafe In Seagrass Cage looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn or Serena & Lily. But no, it’s at Marshalls for just $14.99. While it can be used for liquids, it is pretty enough to use as a shelf or tabletop decoration.