Shop 11 new Marshalls finds that look luxury for less, from William Morris bedding to designer makeup.

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Stores like Marshalls and T.J. Maxx have always been great resources for budget-friendly fashions and home goods. However, in the last few years, the discount stores have seriously leveled up their merchandise, and people have taken note. There are entire social media accounts devoted to hunting down the best treasures from them, often featuring designer dupes at a fraction of the retail price. Currently, there are a ton of bougie-looking, budget-friendly items you should throw in your cart ASAP. Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds that look luxury for less.

1 Tommy Bahama Placemats

This set of 12 Tommy Bahama Smoke Leaves Placemats is a steal at $29.99. The pattern is beachy and gorgeous, and the textile placemats are also machine washable. The set comes with a whopping 12, each featuring a stitch trim, and is perfect for a fancy summer dinner.

2 A Gorgeous Duvet Set

Marshalls is such a great resource for designer and designer-looking bedding on a budget. This William Morris Hyacinth Duvet Cover Set starts at $59.99 for a queen. The pattern is super gorgeous, especially for summer. There are others to choose from if you prefer something else.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Lots of Sephora Finds

There are so many Sephora finds at Marshalls right now for a fraction of the price you would pay at the bougie cosmetics chain. I found LAURA MERCIER Real Flawless Foundation for just $16.99 online, with the same bottle costing a whopping $54 at department and cosmetics stores. There are also other makeup items, perfume, bath products, and skincare.

4 A Set of Scalloped Lamps

This set of two Crestview Collections 21in Ceramic Table Lamps With Scalloped Shades looks like something you would find at Serena & Lily for a fraction of the price. The pearly white base, topped with a linen-looking lampshade, is so rich and luxurious-looking. I can’t believe both are just $119.99.

5 Wooden Cooking Utensils

Marshalls is a great place to shop for high-end cooking utensils. The store is a sneaky-good place for all things prepping, cooking, and eating. This ZULAY KITCHEN 6pc Teakwood Utensil Set is half off the original price, just $24.99.

6 Pottery Barn Looking Bedding

In case you didn’t know, Marshalls has so much Pottery Barn-looking merchandise for less, including bedding. I just spotted this EDDIE BAUER Plaid Sheet Set, which starts at just $16.99 for a twin set that includes a flat and fitted sheet plus pillowcases.

7 Slipcovered Dining Chairs

Slipcovered dining chairs can be found in some of the most luxurious homes. This set of two Sole 19×39 Striped Caster Wheel Slipcover Look Dining Chairs is $299.99, but looks like a set you would find at Serena & Lily for double the price.

8 A Crab Tote

The handbags at Marshalls are regularly featured in viral social media videos. This LULU Crab Tote With Scarf Handles is just $29.99, but looks like a bag you would find in a bougie beach town store for well over $100. There are so many other fun summer handbags online and in stores.

9 A Pajamas Set

There are tons of amazing deals on pajama sets right now, including this HONEYDEW 2pc Awaken Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Pajama Set for $19.99, over half off the retail price. I have also found Skims and Laura Ashley sleepwear at my store.

10 Laura Ashley Window Panels

Laura Ashley’s timeless, gorgeous home collection is one of my favorites at Marshalls. The website just got in these stunning Laura Ashley 38×84 Summer Palace Floral Printed Sheer Window Panels. The set of two panels is a steal at $24.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, Lots of Southern Tide Bargains

I recently hit the Southern Tide store in the Florida Keys and found so many stylish clothing items, but they weren’t cheap. I was pleasantly surprised to find several of the brand’s items on the Marshalls website at a fraction of the price. For example, this Youth Breakwater Plaid Sport Shirt originally cost $69. The Marshalls price? Just $12.99.