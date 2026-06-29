Shop 11 new Marshalls home finds under $15, from Laura Ashley mugs to Snoopy appetizer plates.

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If you are on a tight budget but are looking for a few affordable items that will jazz up your living spaces and spark a little joy, run on over to Marshalls. The discount department store always has the best selection of cheap-but-chic goodies for every room in the house. Currently, there are so many fantastic finds for under $15, including mugs and kitchen towels, picture frames, and wall art. There are even Halloween decorations starting to arrive at stores. Here are the 11 best new Marshalls home finds under $15 this week.

1 Pretty Laura Ashley Mugs

The Laura Ashley home collection looks so bougie but is super budget-friendly. I love this set of Porcelain Floral Mugs. Can you believe the entire set of four is just $14.99? It will add a touch of glam to your coffee- and tea-drinking experience. There are also plates and other dishes in the collection.

2 Rachel Zoe Kitchen Towels

I am also loving this set of five Rachel Zoe Bow Waffle Striped Kitchen Towels, which is a steal at $14.99. Each towel averages $3. I love the classic red-and-white color scheme and the gorgeous patterns that will add a touch of color to your kitchen.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 A Spooky Spider Apron

Infuse the spooky Halloween spirit into your cooking. Marshalls is already getting in tons of Halloween merchandise. While you might not use it until September, this TAHARI HOME Embroidered Spider Web And Striped Apron is just $14.99 and perfect for the spooky season.

4 Framed Artwork

If you are on a budget but looking for wall art, head on over to Marshalls. There are tons of framed pieces for under $15 that will brighten up white walls. This BURNS OF BOSTON 11×14 Matted To 8×10 Two Tone Wall Portrait Frame is a steal for $12.99.

5 Handpainted Sipper Glasses

Sipper glasses are still all the rage. This set of JP GLASSWARE Handpainted Flower And Parrot Sipper Glasses, $12.99 for two, looks similar to ones I saw in an expensive boutique for a lot more. They are so pretty for enjoying everything from iced tea and iced coffee to lemonade on the go.

6 Gelato Bowls

This set of four Godinger Gelato Ice Cream Bowls is just $12.99 and will make gelato and ice cream eating so much fun. Each white bowl features a cone with a sweet treat on the outside and the words “Il Gelato” on the inside.

7 Organizing Rope Totes

Get your life organized in style. This set of three TAYLOR MADISON DESIGNS Rope Totes feels so much more bougie than little plastic trays. Each is pretty, functional, and perfect for stashing random items, including jewelry or trinkets. The set can be yours for $9.99.

8 Coastal Hand Soap

Are you swapping out your hand soaps seasonally? Marshalls has all the new Sand + Fog summer scents, including tons of hand soaps like this light and refreshing 15.7oz Driftwood And Sea Salt Scented Hand Soap, which is just $6.99. The bottle and packaging give serious beach house vibes.

9 Little Halloween Frames

This ENCHANTE 4×6 Ghosts Arched Picture Frame is another fun Halloween find, adorable and hauntingly festive. It is perfect for placing a photo of your little ghouls and goblins dressed up in their Halloween costumes, and priced at just $9.99.

10 A Wooden Cooking Utesnsils Set

Replace your old plastic cooking utensils with an elevated wooden set. Marshalls has many options, but this Lodge Acacia Wood Utensils set for $14.98 is the best deal. It comes with five wooden cooking tools and is half the original retail price.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Halloween Appetizer Plates

If you are hosting this Halloween and want to spread the Peanuts spirit, Marshalls is here for you. Get this PEANUTS Set Of 4 Snoopy Halloween Costumes Appetizer Plates for just $12.99. Each is decorated with a different Snoopy costume and scene.