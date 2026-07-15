11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-July

Shop the best new Harbor Freight finds for mid-July, from an inspection camera to an impact wrench.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Harbor Freight’s core customer knows their way around a workshop: the homeowner doing their own repairs, the small contractor keeping overhead low, the hobbyist with a project list that never quite empties. They’re practical, value-conscious, and understandably skeptical of paying full retail for a tool they’ll use twice a year. In short, they know what they need, and more often than not, Harbor Freight can deliver it for less.

The store’s current lineup was made with that customer in mind—think a 43-inch inspection camera, a cooling system pressure test kit, a 20V brushless impact wrench kit, a 22-foot multi-task ladder with wheels, and a professional HVLP touch-up spray gun all in the same drop. These are serious tools at seriously low prices, all arriving on shelves mid-July.

1 Professional 43-Inch Handheld Inspection Camera

An inspection camera reaches into walls, under floors, behind engines, and anywhere else a problem might be hiding without requiring disassembly to confirm what’s there. This 43-inch handheld inspection camera is $179 and the diagnostic tool that makes finding the source of a problem significantly faster than the alternative.

2 Cooling System Pressure Test Kit

A cooling system pressure test identifies leaks in a radiator, hose, or water pump without having to run the engine to failure, making it the preventive diagnostic tool that saves a head gasket job from becoming much worse. This cooling system pressure test kit is $399 and one of the more specialized finds in this week’s drop.

3 45-Inch Extra Long Leather Welding Apron

At 45 inches, this extra long leather welding apron provides torso-to-knee coverage against sparks, spatter, and heat. And at $24.99, it’s the safety gear find that delivers real protection at a price you can part with comfortably.

A non-contact voltage tester identifies live wires without touching them—the first safety check before any electrical work and the tool that confirms power is actually off before hands go anywhere near wiring. This dual range non-contact voltage tester is $12.99 and one of the more important tools on this list relative to its price.

5 20V Brushless Cordless Half-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench Kit

This brushless motor delivers 1,000 ft-lbs of torque and 1,800 RPM to power off nuts and bolts with minimal effort. This 20V brushless impact wrench kit has better efficiency and longer tool life than brushed alternatives, and includes a 5Ah battery and charger at $159.99.

6 G2 Half-Inch Drive 12-Inch Standard Ratchet with Comfort Grip

For a tool that makes a stubborn fastener significantly less stubborn, try this G2 half-inch drive standard ratchet. Measuring 12 inches, it’s got a comfort grip handle, chrome-steel construction, 80 precision-machined teeth, a reasonable price tag of $54.99.

7 3-Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands

Ratcheting jack stands lock at each height increment rather than relying on a single pin, which makes them mechanically more secure than pin-style stands under sustained load. These 3-ton ratcheting jack stands in metallic red are sold as a pair for $49.90—the safety equipment upgrade for anyone doing work under a vehicle, supporting up to 6,000 pounds.

8 500-Lumen Rechargeable Portable Folding LED Work Light

500 lumens of LED light in a folding, rechargeable format means you can take this next item anywhere without requiring an outlet. (Try it under a hood, inside a cabinet, on a job site without power access.) This rechargeable portable folding LED work light is $19.99 and the most accessible and versatile tool on this list.

9 Professional Mechanics Screwdriver Set

A professional mechanics screwdriver set covers the full range of head types and sizes that automotive and general repair work requires, with the build quality that tolerates regular torque without stripping handles. This 8-piece professional mechanics screwdriver set in green is $54.99.

10 Professional HVLP Touch-Up Air Spray Gun with Rear Fan Control

When you’ve got a big painting project ahead, it pays to come ready with the right supplies. This touch-up spray gun has rear fan control, giving painters precise adjustment over the spray pattern without stopping to change attachments—a professional feature that makes blending and spot work significantly cleaner. This HVLP touch-up air spray gun has a 10mm nozzle and is $129.99.

Finally, this multi-task ladder reaches 22 feet, holds 375 pounds, and rolls into position covers nearly every ladder configuration a homeowner or contractor needs in a single piece of equipment. This 22-foot multi-task ladder with wheels is $199.99 and comes in handy when you’re painting, clearing gutters, or repairing your shingles.