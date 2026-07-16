Shop 11 new Marshalls finds under $25 flying off shelves this July, from coastal pillows to canvas totes.

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July is halfway over, but Marshalls is just getting started bringing the heat. The discount store has been getting in so many amazing new arrivals this month in every aisle, and there are so many deals to be had. From bedding and throw pillows to kitchen essentials and kitschy bags, there is something for everyone, and even those who are on a tight budget. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds under $25 flying off shelves this July.

1 Throw Pillows

There are so many great new bedding buys and throw pillow finds at Marshalls. This 2-pack of SIGRID OLSEN26x26 Coastal Euro Pillows is on clearance for $20 and is such a steal. The gorgeous set originally cost $60, and will add a cozy accent to your sleeping space.

2 Bougie Gold Candle Holders

These beautiful KALALOU Pomegranate and Pear Taper Candle Holders are so bougie looking and will look stunning when filled with white taper candles. The two-piece set holds one taper candle each, one shaped like a pear and the other, a pomegranate. They both have a gold metallic finish. Get the set for $16.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Halloween Coasters

While Halloween is still months away, Marshalls is already spreading the spooky spirit through home decor. I love these Godinger 4pk Rip Marble With Brass Inlay Coasters, and the set of four is just $12.99.

4 Silk Bed Pillows

Marshalls is a great place to buy bedding, including down comforters, down-alternative comforters, and pillows. This CENTURY ORGANICS Silk-Filled Humidity-Control All-Year-Round Pillow is so comfy and a great deal, starting at $24.99 for a queen-size pillow.

There are tons of great items to elevate your cooking at Marshalls, including this set of Lodge Acacia Wood Utensils for $14.98. It comes with five all-wood cooking tools and is half the original retail price.

6 A Shell Bowl

This gorgeous white ESSCHERT DESIGN 12in Conch Shell Planter Bowl is such a stunning coastal-inspired decor item. It brings beachy vibes to your space while also working as a vase or planter. The price is just $16.99.

7 Pretty Pink Gingham Sheets

Currently, you can find many pretty bedding sets, including this pink Gingham Sheet Set, which costs $14.99 for a twin and up to $24.99 for a king. The queen set includes a flat and fitted sheet plus two standard pillowcases.

8 Sephora and Ulta Finds for Less

There are some amazing Sephora and Ulta finds, all at retail price or below. This Clinique Even Better Concealer just went on sale on the website for $9.99. The same item sells at Sephora and other stores for $32.

9 Food Storage

Get your fridge organized with the help of Marshalls. This Freshbox 2pk 35oz Glass Food Storage Set is perfect for keeping food fresh in your fridge or for meal prep. And, you can’t go wrong with the price, just $9.99 for the set.

10 Shabby Chic Sheets

Pottery Barn Kids or Marshalls? This Shabby Chic Cotton Climbing Floral Sheet Set starts at just $24.99, and looks like it could be from a name-brand store.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, So Many Adorable Bags

There is a reason why so many influencers share videos about the adorable bags they score at Marshalls. I can’t believe that this MARTHA STEWART Cotton Canvas Tote With Embroidered Strawberries is just $9.99. It comes with a removable shoulder strap and is covered with embroidered strawberries.