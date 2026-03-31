Shop the 7 best Hobby Lobby special offers this week, from half-off mirrors to spring decor.

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There are always so many ways to save at Hobby Lobby, and this week is no different. There are tons of promos going on at the store and on the website right now in the weekly ad, from general decor and furniture so seasonal finds and holiday-specific items. What should you shop for to get the best deals? Here are the 7 best Hobby Lobby special offers this week.

1 Take 40 Percent Off Summer Toys

Summer is just around the corner, and now is the time to stock up on toys. From water balloons to Swimming Goggles, the store has everything you need for the warmest weather season of the year for 40 percent off.

2 And, 40 Percent Off Wall Art

Take 40 percent off all framed artwork, including this adorable Zebra In Bathtub Framed Wall Decor, just $14.99. “I bought this last Saturday, couldn’t resist. Wanted something adorable for my bathroom after I take down my holiday decor. Love !!!!!!” a shopper writes. “Obsessed with how amazing this picture is. Looks great in bathroom,” another adds. There are so many gorgeous options.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 Mirrors, Like This Wavy Wood One, Are 50 Percet Off

Mirrors are popular at Hobby Lobby, and they are always half off. Yes, 50 percent off! There are viral dupes of Anthropologie’s popular Primrose mirror to farmhouse finds, like this Wavy Wood Wall Mirror. “Amazing quality and so cute! Used these as bathroom vanity mirrors over double sink. Added extra personality and wood tone as shown. Love these,” one shopper writes.

4 Refresh Your Bedding for 40 Percent Off

If you want to refresh your bed linens, go to Hobby Lobby, where bedding and textiles are currently 40 percent off. For spring, I love this Green Leaves Sheets & Pillowcases Set, $19.19 to $20.99. “I love these sheets. They wash up great and the pockets don’t pop off the mattress pad,” one shopper writes. “Best sheets ever,” another adds. “I have never found any sheets so comfortable & easy to maintain than these! They are soft, wrinkle free, & machine washable. I will be buying another set. I Love Hobby Lobby!”

5 Lamps Are Half Off Too

Lamps are half off at Hobby Lobby, and there are so many beautiful options. This Distressed White Table Lamp is just $24.99. “I got 2 of these to sit on our buffet and they are perfect size! Love the slight distressed look of them and the cream color. They are really pretty and the price is great!” a shopper writes.

6 Take 30 Percent Off Furntiture

Furniture is always 30 percent off at Hobby Lobby, including this cozy Country Spring Antique Farmhouse Display Cabinet, $174.99. “Absolutely love this cabinet. Purchased it for my newly renovated bathroom. Fits perfect and gets lots of compliments from guests. Hobby Lobby has the best furniture and prices. Highly recommend pick up in the store,” a shopper writes.

7 And, 40 Percent Off the Spring Shop

All items in the Spring Shop, including this White Bunny Planter, are 40 percent off. “This Bunny planter is absolutely gorgeous! I’ve been looking to buy one for awhile now but just didn’t feel comfortable spending hundreds on one. This one is very well made and the space for plants is a good size. Excited to use it this spring!” a shopper writes. This includes spring stems, like the Gerbera Daisy & Berry Spray. “This spray is so realistic looking and really brightened up my sunroom,” a shopper says.