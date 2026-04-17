Shop the 11 best new Hobby Lobby finds, from Pottery Barn dupe frames to dorm decor.

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If you aren’t shopping at Hobby Lobby this month, you are missing out. The arts, crafts, home decor, and furniture store is slashing prices on Easter decorations (now 90 percent off!) and filling up all the extra space with new and exciting merchandise. There are so many fabulous finds all over the store, ranging from spring and summer decor to teachers’ gifts and clever spring-inspired DIY essentials. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby finds hitting shelves mid-April.

1 Bows Are Everywhere

Lots of shoppers are obsessing over the new Coquette collection at Hobby Lobby, which includes every bow item imaginable, ranging from kitchen stuff to rugs and bedding. “The prettiest collection at hobby lobby,” Let’s Shop Holidays captioned an Instagram video showing off all the pretty items in their store.

2 Frames That Look Pottery Barn

Aurelie Erikson shared about Pottery Barn looking picture frames. “Simple, sentimental, and something I’ll cherish forever 🤍 Just a small way to freeze this season of life… the tiny handwriting, the “mommy” days, all of it. Used my favorite Hobby Lobby frame to turn it into a piece of decor that feels timeless ,” they captioned an easy and sentimental DIY.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 A Fabulous Farmhouse Blue-and-White Collection

Ana Egger discovered a farmhouse blue-and-white pattern that look so designer and expensive in your kitchen. “Give me everythingggggg in this print!!! Honestly perfect for styling those countertops and shelves in your home! Hope that helps!” she wrote, sharing all the pieces she purchased. It is referred to as “blue floral” online. “I just bought one it’s so pretty,” a follower commented.

4 A Stunning Stone Tray

Marianne Fermin found an expensive-looking stone tray that can be used anywhere from the living room to the kitchen. “Went into @hobbylobby with no plans… & found this gorgeous $10 tray 🤍✨— it’s sooo beautiful, I already knew exactly where it belonged the moment I saw it,” she wrote.

5 Ballpark Art

Magic Family Adventures found a great piece of ballpark art, but used it to warn customers that items are priced differently online and in-store. “I am shocked at Hobby Lobby! 😲 I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the exact same piece of artwork priced differently in the store. I’ve seen this talked about online before, but now I can officially confirm—it’s actually true! 🤯 It definitely made me do a double take and reminded me to always check prices carefully before making a purchase. Have you ever noticed this happening while shopping?” she wrote.

6 Easter Decor at 90 Percent Off

If you want to stock up on next year’s Easter decorations, run to Hobby Lobby. All Easter is 90 percent off, making most items almost free. “I scored these at Hobby Lobby 90% off sale. I think they’ll be perfect for the garden. Maybe do an Alice in Wonderland theme ? What y’all think ?” Passionate Painted Lady wrote.

7 Dorm Decor

Has your high school senior just gotten into college and is already excited to plan their dorm room? You won’t need to splurge on designer decorations if you start now with the help of Hobby Lobby. Gemini Reign is one of the first people to share about the preppiest decor. “Dorm section at Hobby Lobby,” they captioned a post.

8 Baseball Bracelet DIYs

Its Me Linzy shared a DIY using items from Hobby Lobby to make baseball bracelets. “DIY baseball bracelets ⚾️ These are so fun for a baseball mama craft night (or during a practice) or just a fun craft to do at home! I purchased all of my supplies from Hobby Lobby but linked similar here. Fabric is best purchased from a fabric store though because you only need 1/8″ of a yard cuts of each design. I tried to stick with my boys team colors. Pro-tip: The fabric is easiest to feed through the bead using the end of a paperclip! Comment SUPPLIES for similar products if you want links sent directly to your inbox ⚾️ Happy crafting!” she wrote.

9 Bookworm Aesthetic Decor

The whole literary bookworm girl vibe is a strong aesthetic right now, and you can shop the look at Hobby Lobby. The store has so many items, ranging from ceramic book decorations, book-shaped vases, wall art, and more. “All the book vibes at Hobby Lobby,” The Bookworm and the Bearded Gamer shared in an Instagram video.

10 Sublimation Cutting Boards

Not sure what to get mom for Mother’s Day this year? Gina Creates shared a DIY that is both thoughtful and useful, perfect for a gift. “Stop sleeping on these sublimation cutting boards from Hobby Lobby! Make great personalized gifts!” she captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 Teddy Bear Cups

Looking for a unique and adorable teacher gift? These bear-shaped coffee tumblers are super cute, ultra-cheap, and a great idea for an iced coffee or tea drinker. “But how cute are these?! And only $2.29? A steal @hobbylobby 🧸,” My Choyce of Coffee writes.