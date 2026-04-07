Shop the 11 best new Famous Footwear spring shoes, from Nike sneakers to Hey Dude sandals.

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If you aren’t shopping at Famous Footwear, you are basically losing money. The discount shoe warehouse has so many styles, including cheap but chic off-brands to high-end name brands for well under retail, including current styles. I recently visited the store and found so many options for the whole family, including Nike, Hey Dude, Steve Madden, and even Birkenstocks, all perfect for the warmer weather ahead. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Famous Footwear spring shoes hitting stores this week.

1 The Bike V5 RNR Runner

One of the hottest styles of the season is the Nike Women’s V5 RNR Sneaker, $99.99 at Famous Footwear. I love the pink and gold color scheme, while shoppers maintain the style is beyond comfortable, even for those with foot issues. “I love these sneakers. They relieve a lot of my pain from plantar fasciitis and I love the ankle stabilization,” writes a shopper.

2 Hey Dude Platform Sandals

Famous Footwear also carries many Hey Dude styles, including the HEY DUDE Women’s Tide Flip Flop Sandal for $39.99. “Superior support and comfort,” writes a shopper. “These flip flops are the best! So comfortable…like walking on clouds!! Great arch support as well!”

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3 These Adorable Madden Girl Kitten Heels

I recently bought my daughter a pair of Madden Girl Charlotte Thong Kitten Heel Sandals, $49.99, and she got so many compliments on them. “So comfortable for dressing up or casual everyday styles. Love them and will be ordering in every color. Literally,” writes a shopper. Another points out that they are super versatile and can easily be dressed up or down.

4 Jordan Slides

While this pair of Nike Jordan Franchise Slide Sandals, $34.99, is made for men, it will look equally chic on a woman’s foot. “Love this shoe. Great quality and style. Great price,” writes a shopper. “Very comfortable! Great buy! Would get every color!” adds another.

5 A Luxe Birk

The Birkenstock Women’s Sydney Luxe Buckle Footbed Sandal, $133.99, is a high quality sandal that shoppers love. “I wore my old sandals out….needed a fresh new pair. This pair looks great with both daily wear and going out (with the gold buckles). Footbed is great. FF ships quickly and the prices are pretty good too,” writes a shopper.

6 Clear Stacked Sandals

I love the look of a clear strap and nude sandal, which matches everything. This DV Dolce Vita Women’s Tryst Dress Sandal, $64.99, has a perfectly stacked heel and looks super expensive, and according to shoppers, the style is “sexy” and comfortable. “I bought these for work. I have to visit multiple offices during the day. I do lots of walking and my feet don’t get tired. They are so comfy and stylish. The fit is perfect. The leather is soft the heel is cute and sexy,” writes one.

7 Crocs Recovery Slides

There are several Crocs styles at the store right now, including the Crocs Mellow Recovery Slide Sandal, $39.99. “Feels great, typical strong arch support in Crocs design, comfortable all day,” writes a shopper. “I bought these a month ago and I absolutely love them!!! They are so comfy,” adds another.

8 Candy-Looking Flip Flops

Are these flip-flops made of candy? Nope, but they are basically foot candy. The Sanuk Women’s Bubblecush Flip Flop Sandal, $44.99, features a confetti-looking sole. “I’m so happy that I wrote this review because these shoes were very beautiful. And comfortable,” writes a shopper.

9 Jelly Sandals with Studs

Jelly sandals are back again this year in a new way. This sleek BCBG Women’s Nicola Jelly Sandal, $24.99, is adorned with silver studs, making it look upscale and bougie. They come in black and a nude, mocha-mousse color.

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10 Adidas Slides

I love the look of these blacked out adidas Women’s Adilette Comfort 2.0 Slide Sandals, $39.99. “The look of the slides stays stylish through the years. One of the most comfy for the price. Durability is good also,” a shopper writes. “I like the soft feel of the cloud foam sole,” adds another.

11 And, These Woven Mary Janes

Mary Janes are also popular this year. This DV Dolce Vita Women’s Mulaney Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flat is on sale for $59.99. Shoppers confirm they are comfortable. “These have a surprising amount of padding…the brown is a very pretty color (hard to tell online),” writes one.