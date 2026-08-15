Shop 11 Dollar Tree fall coffee bar finds under $1.50, from pumpkin-shaped mugs to glass storage jars.

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Are you looking for ultra-affordable items to refresh your coffee bar? Head on over to Dollar Tree. The discount store, where most items are under $2, has so many options, from coffee cups to organizing essentials. In fact, it is the first place many coffee drinkers go to grab all their caffeine-habit items. What should you shop for to supply your coffee habit? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree fall coffee bar finds under $1.50.

1 Pumpkin Shaped Mugs

I can’t believe how adorable these Pumpkin-Shaped Mugs are, and that they are just $1.50 each. Available in assorted colors, they are such a cozy way to drink your morning Joe. “Great mug,” writes a shopper. “Love the size and shape of this mug! Not too big and not too small.”

2 Clear Irish Coffee Mugs

Do you enjoy drinking a spiked coffee, aka Irish coffee? These Clear Glass Irish Coffee Mugs are $1.50 and a customer favorite for a variety of hot drinks. “Exactly what I needed. Perfect for coffee or hot tea and cocoa,” one shopper writes. “Beautiful Irish coffee mug!” adds another. “I absolutely love these cups.”

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3 Halloween Themed Mugs

Get into the Halloween spirit with the Halloween-Themed Ceramic Mug, which is available in assorted designs. Choose from a black skull or white ghost. They are ideal for serving hot fall drinks, such as cider, chocolate, or coffee. You can also use them for treats or candy at a Halloween party.

4 Le Creuset Looking Mugs

These Le Creuset-looking mugs are popular with shoppers. The Red and White Jumbo Flared Ceramic Mugs, 20-oz. are re-released every year, and people stock up on them. “I bought these a few years ago and absolutely love them! They are perfect for soup, ice cream, etc…. They can go in the microwave and dishwasher too,” one writes.

5 Fall Stackable Rugs

If you want to maximize space in your coffee bar, stackable rugs are a great option. The Fall Theme Stackable Mugs are all fall-themed, available in various colors, and stack neatly on top of each other. Choose from “Give Thanks,” Happy Harvest,” Hello Pumpkin,” and “Happy Autumn.”

6 Great Travel Mugs

There are several travel mug options at Dollar Tree. The Travel Mug with Wrap is just $1.50 and comes in a few sleeve color options. “I really love these travel tumblers! They are very well made and the fact that they come with different colored sleeves is a bonus. I gave them out for gifts and filled each cup with a candy treat. Everyone loved them!” a shopper writes.

7 Glass Shakers for Toppings

Do you like sprinkling cinnamon or other spices into your coffee? Stock up on Glass Shakers With Metal Lids for $1.50. “These are great and pretty and solid and retro. Well made,” a shopper says.

8 Plastic Scoops

I always have Clear Plastic Scoops on hand, $2 for a two-pack. These are great for scooping coffee. “Love the 2 pack scoops I bought from Dollar Tree! They are perfect for all kinds of things,” a shopper says.

9 Wire Baskets

Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets, 8.625 x 6.625 x 3.875 in., and Essentials Gold Wire Trays, 12.625 x 9.25 x 2 in., are super popular for organizing coffee bar essentials. “I bought these a little while ago to organize some of my coffee supplies for my espresso maker. They’re the perfect size for my cabinet organizer and look nice, polished, and match my decor,” writes a shopper.

10 A Straw Organizer

The Storage Essentials Straw Organizer, $1.50, is a must-buy for off coffee drinkers. You can clearly use it to organize straws, but also other coffe bar essentials, including coffee stirrers.

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11 Glass Jars with Lids

Keep your coffee beans and grounds fresh with these Glass Jars with Stainless Steel Lids, 33.8 fl oz. “These jars are wonderful. So many uses and attractive as well,” writes a shopper. “Bought 2 about a month ago and going back for many more. Flour, sugar, coffee, cereal, rice, tea bags and you can just keep going. Now I’ll never run out cause I can see when I’m low,” another says.