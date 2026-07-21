Shop 11 new Costco finds flying off shelves, from Esprit sweatshirts to designer perfumes.

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It might still be July but it’s basically fall at Costco. The warehouse is filling up with so many items for the upcoming season, ranging from clothing and beauty products to furniture and decor. This includes everything you ned to decorate for Halloween, a nostalgia-inducing sweatshirt going seriously viral, and designer fragrances for less. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds flying off shelves this summer.

1 A Nostalgia-Inducing Sprit Sweatshirt

Lots of influencers are sharing about a nostalgia-inducing sweatshirt. “This Esprit Logo Fleece Crewneck at Costco is such a nostalgic find! This 80s throwback is back with a soft embroidered logo crewneck in colors like green, blue, and cream. Retro never looked so cozy,” Costco Buys shared about the $16.99 sweatshirt.

2 An Embroidered Halloween Blanket

Costco Buys shared about a new Halloween blanket. “This Halloween Embroidered Faux Fur Throw at Costco comes in the cutest designs! You get a choice between a ghost, black cat, and a pumpkin print, all embroidered on soft faux fur and machine washable. At 60″x70″ it’s the coziest way to decorate your couch for fall,” they wrote about the $18.99 item.

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3 Tree Hut Products

Costco Buys shared about Tree Hut at Costco. “I had to grab this duo immediately! 🛒 The Vanilla and Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub Bundle is a Costco exclusive and it gives my shower routine two completely different scent moods! Vanilla is so warm and comforting with notes of vanilla, sandalwood, and coconut cream, it genuinely feels like a treat every time I use it! 🤎 Coco Colada is the total opposite vibe, bright, coconut, pineapple, and coconut milk, it feels like summer in a jar and makes the whole shower feel like a mini vacation! 🌴 Both scrubs have real sugar crystals that buff away dry skin while the shea butter and nourishing oil blend lock in serious hydration, my skin feels so much smoother after! If you spot it at Costco, this bundle is worth grabbing before it is gone!” they wrote.

4 Fabletics Active Shorts

Costco Buys also shared about athletic shorts. “Fabletics Men’s Active Shorts at Costco are such a solid activewear grab! They come in navy, grey, and black, with zip pockets, a towel loop, quick dry fabric, and reflective details for early morning or late night runs. Comfortable and functional at a great price,” they wrote about the $14.99 item.

5 Tropical Flower Baskets

Costco Chika shared about tropical flower baskets. “Bring the tropical vibes home without the tropical vacation. 🌴☀️ These gorgeous 5.5-gallon tropical plants in decorative baskets are now at Costco, and they’re the perfect statement piece for your patio, entryway, or living space. Which one are you taking home?” they wrote.

6 Nike Men’s Polo

Costco Chika shared about Nike men’s polo shirts. “Available in black, blue, and gray, these are perfect for the golf course, the office, date night, or everyday wear. Classic style, great quality, and a Costco find worth grabbing while they’re in stock. Which color are you picking?” they wrote.

7 Wellness Saunas

Costco Wonder shared about a wellness sauna. “Costco just dropped one of the coolest wellness finds at the warehouse with this Arcadia 2-Person Sauna. If you’ve ever wanted to bring the spa home, this is a luxury upgrade that’s perfect for relaxing, unwinding, and enjoying time with someone else,” they wrote.

8 Lenova Legion Go2

“Costco is stepping up its tech game at the warehouse with the new Lenovo Legion Go 2. Whether you’re gaming on the couch, traveling, or connecting it to a monitor at home, this handheld packs serious performance into a portable design,” Costco Wonders shared about the $1,699.99 item.

9 A Vampire Butler

There are so many great Halloween decorations at Costco. “Halloween season has officially arrived at Costco! 🎃 This Vampire Butler might be one of the best spooky finds at the warehouse. With incredible details and a life-size design, it’s the perfect addition to your front porch, entryway, or Halloween party,” Costco Wonders shared.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 Halloween Pillows

There are so many Halloween pillows at the store. “New at Costco 👀 👻 Halloween and fall décor has arrived at Costco! These adorable pillows are just $9.99. Which one would you take home: 🎃 Pumpkin, 💀 Skeletons, 🐈‍⬛ Black Cat, or 🏚️ Haunted House?” Costco New Deals.

11 Designer Fragrances

Costco New Deals shared about designer fragrances. “OMG… DESIGNER FRAGRANCES FOR ONLY $59.99 AT COSTCO! I couldn’t believe this price! I spotted some of my favorite designer scents, and this might be one of the best beauty deals I’ve seen at Costco. If you’ve been wanting to treat yourself or start holiday shopping early, don’t skip this aisle. Which fragrance are you looking for ? Let me know and I will keep an eye out for them,” she wrote.