Shop 11 new Dollar General decor finds under $10, from Holly Williams pillows to floral rugs.

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If you aren’t shopping at Dollar General for home decor, you are not only missing out on money-saving opportunities but also on dressing up your home in super-chic style. The dollar store has become a go-to spot for cheap but chic home decorations. Whether you are on the hunt for adorable throw pillows, beautiful kitchen towels, string lights, or rugs, you can find them all at Dollar General. What are the best items currently at the store and priced under $10? Here are the 11 best new Dollar General decor finds under $10.

1 LED Curtain Lights

Curtain lights are all the rage with tweens and teens who want to add a soft, ambient glow. For $5, get these warm LED curtain lights that run on batteries, making them flexible to hang almost anywhere. No rewiring required!

2 Pottery Barn Looking Throw Pillows

The new Holly Williams collection at Dollar General went viral for a reason: It is amazing and ultra cheap. This throw pillow is giving Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and West Elm vibes. However, the Decorative Floral Pillow dupe is much more affordable.

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3 And, These Strawberry Throw Pillows

There are lots of other adorable throw pillows, including this “Life is Sweet” Throw Pillow, for just $10. The blue gingham backdrop, embroidered strawberries, and red trim are super on-trend and will add a touch of whimsy to your seating situation.

4 A Floral Kitchen Mat

This Floral Kitchen Mat, also part of the Holly Williams line, is just $10. Perfect for a sink rug, it has soft, cushioned padding that helps relieve strain on your joints while keeping your feet comfortable during long periods of standing, such as when washing the dishes.

5 An All-in-One Kitchen Set

This 4-Piece Kitchen Linen Set is not only on-trend with a luscious lemon pattern but also includes everything you need in the kitchen. It comes with a quick-drying microfiber towel, dishcloth, oven mitt, and pot holder for $5.

6 A Pink Floral Rug

This pink floral chindi rug, covered in daisies, adds texture and a handmade look to your space. It has a cute, modern look and works well as an accent piece in a bathroom, entryway, or by a bed. The price, just $10, is also unbelievable.

7 And, a Woodeny Daisy Tray

The Daisy Wooden Tray has so many uses. It is decorative, but can also be used to organize or even serve food. The $5 item is a favorite of younger shoppers obsessed with the daisy summer vibe. Get all the other amazing items in the collection.

8 This Howdy Welcome Mat

This “Howdy” Non-Slip Doormat is also a major vibe. I love that it taps into the whole cowgirl vibe that is so hot right now, but it is also super functional with a textured surface that prevents dirt, moisture, and allergens from tracking indoors.

9 So Many Candles

Dollar General is a great resource for candles. There are lots of amazing options, like this Morning Dew Candle, which is made from a natural soy wax blend with notes of sweet melon, wildflowers, wet moss, and wisteria. The price? Just $5.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Under $20

10 A Floral Table Runner

This Blue Floral Table Runner, part of the fabulously Holly Williams line, is just $10 but will transform your dining room into a Serena & Lily-like experience. Where else can you find table runners for this price that look designer?

11 A Rechargeable Table Lamp

The Rechargeable Portable Table Lamp is a genius non-wired lamp for $9 that can be used anywhere and easily moved around, no power outlet needed. It features three dimmable light settings (warm, white, and daylight) and is designed for indoor and outdoor use.