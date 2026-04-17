Shop the 11 best T.J. Maxx spring decor finds, from storage benches to faux florals.

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Spring is in full effect at your local T.J. Maxx store and also on the website. This season, the discount department store is really doing the whole designer-looking finds-for-less thing really well. There are so many gorgeous home decorations that look straight from Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, Ballard Designs, and Serena & Lily, all for well under name-brand prices. Bedding, lamps, artwork, and even outdoor furniture are filling the aisles of the store. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best T.J. Maxx spring decor finds selling out fast mid-April.

1 This Beautiful Storage Bench That Looks Pottery Barn

If you want the Pottery Barn upholstered look but don’t want to pay the hefty price, run to T.J. Maxx. I found this end-of-bed storage bench that looks custom for a fraction of the price. Get the Lillian August 61×22 Cleo Storage Bench with the same designer look and a whole lot of storage for $299.99.

2 Cabana Pillows and Cushions

Pottery Barn always goes big on resort-feeling cabana stripes in the summer. The new Sherry Kline collection at T.J. has so many size and shape options with the same resort feel as Pottery Barn, including this SHERRY KLINE 6×18 Cabana Striped Indoor Outdoor Bolster Pillow, $19.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 And, Beautiful Indoor Throw Pillows

Canaan is one of those brands that screams Schumacher, a bougie, interior-designer-endorsed linen brand, for a lot less. This CANAAN 22×22 Bird Floral Pillow, $39.99, looks custom-made with serious Schumacher vibes and will instantly upgrade the look of your living room.

4 Clean, Gallery Wall Frames

If you want to create a Pottery Barn-looking gallery wall for less, run to T.J. There are so many clean, matted frame options, which work well for gallery walls, including this SIXTREES 24×24 Matted To 8×10 Fayette Wall Portrait Picture Frame. It looks just like the PB version for a fraction of the price. This one is just $29.99.

5 A Floral Print Jute Rug

Morris & Co. is another discount brand at T.J. that looks like it should cost triple what it does. This beautiful MORRIS & CO. 27×45 Merton Leaf Floral Printed Jute Runner is just $29.99 and will instantly dress up your kitchen or hallway.

6 A Serena & Lily Worthy Quilt

Serena & Lily or T.J. Maxx? Nobody will know that you paid just $50 instead of a few hundred for this SHABBY CHIC Cotton Reversible Hydrangea Stripe Quilt, because it looks straight out of the Serena & Lily catalog. It is available in various sizes, and each set comes with matching shams.

7 And, Another Serena & Lily or Pottery Barn Looking Blanket

I found tons of bedding with Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily vibes at the store for well under the price you would pay for the name-brand. This BROOKS BROTHERS Chenille Stripe Blanket, $39.99 to $49.99, is an easy and inexpensive way to infuse the summer coastal look the designer’s are famous for into your bedroom.

8 All the Amazing Lamps

The lamp aisle is lit up this season, with everything from traditional to modern and whimsical lighting fixtures. I found this gorgeous pink-and-white floral LILLIAN AUGUST 27 in a Ceramic Table Lamp for just $89.99, which should cost hundreds. If it’s not your style, there are endless others to choose from.

9 A Stunning Indoor Outdoor Rug

There are gorgeous rugs galore in stores and on the website. This OBEETEE Made In Egypt 5×7 Indoor Outdoor Wildflowers Flat Weave Area Rug is only $79.99, but it looks like something expensive and bougie from Anthropologie. I also love that it’s pretty enough for indoors but durable enough for outside.

10 A Statement-Making Lantern

Wait, is this Pottery Barn or T.J. Maxx? The PB catalog always features lanterns that look identical to this one in the summer lookbooks. This MERKURY 7x7x18 Outdoor Large Solar Metal Glass Lantern is just $29.99, and will keep your outdoor spaces bright and looking fabulous.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 And, Real Looking Faux Arrangements

I am a sucker for a gorgeous faux floral arrangement that looks shockingly real. The LILLIAN AUGUST FRENCH FARMHOUSE Faux Ranunculus And Lilac Arrangement In Glass Vase is a little more expensive than most of the fake flowers at T.J., but it’s worth it, because the blooms look and feel so real. Get it for $129.99.