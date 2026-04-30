Shop 11 new T.J. Maxx home finds, from Trader Joe's cookbooks to chic dachshund lamps.

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Just call it the season of T.J. Maxx! This month, the discount store continues to fill up with fantastic merchandise, including decor and must-haves for your entire house, from the kitchen to outdoor spaces. I have been finding so many amazing items in the new arrivals section, perfect for the upcoming month and summer season. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx home finds hitting shelves in May.

1 A Trader Joe’s Cookbook

In case you didn’t know, T.J. Maxx is a great place to stock up on cookbooks. I love Trader Joe’s and easy meals, so this MACMILLAN Cooking With 5 Ingredients From Trader Joe’s Cookbook, $12.99, is a no-brainer. It has 152 pages of recipes using five or fewer Trader Joe’s items.

2 Beautiful Spring Bedding Sets

If you want to give your bedroom a spring or summer refresh, head to T.J. Maxx and pick up an affordable sheet set. This ENVOGUE Hydrangea Sheet Set starts at just $14.99 and offers Hill House Home vibes without the hefty pricetag. The set comes with flat and fitted sheets and pillow covers.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 A Chic Candle Warming Lamp

Candle warming lamps can keep your candles fragrant for long periods. They are also great for candles with a failed wick. This RACHEL ZOE 5.75×12 Candle Warmer Lamp, with its tortoise-shell shade, is super chic and costs just $24.99.

4 RH Looking Furniture

You can easily spend thousands of dollars on outdoor furniture at Restoration Hardware, but why bother? T.J. Maxx has designer-looking pieces, like this MADE IN VIETNAM 28×27 Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Accent Chair, for less. One chair is just $299.99, which includes the cushions.

5 And, a Design Within Reach Looking Coffee Table

This SAGEBROOK HOME 46×24 Modern Marble Top Coffee Table looks straight out of the Design Within Reach store. It has modern and mid-century vibes without the high-end pricetag. It’s hard to see in this picture, but the marble top is gorgeous. I can’t believe the contemporary piece is just $349.99.

6 A Textured Bed Blanket

I am a bedding snob, and PiuBelle is one of my go-to brands at HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx. The quality of the Made in Portugal brand is top-notch and just as amazing as higher-end brands for a fraction of the price. The seafoam color of this Textured Coverlet is perfect for the season with beachy vibes. It starts at $49.99.

7 William Morris Duvet Sets

This WILLIAM MORRIS Floral Duvet Set features one of the brand’s trademark patterns and will transform your bedroom. It comes with a crisp and cozy duvet and pillow covers for $59.99 to $69.99, depending on bed size.

8 A Pretty Flower Candle

I love candles that double as decor. If you are a fan of peonies, this JOLIE FLEUR 38.5oz Peonies Glass Dish Candle brings it. Not only does it look like a bowl of seasonal flowers, but it will also infuse their scent into your home. Get it for $24.99.

9 Great Throw Pillows

I like to invest in some new throw pillows every season. There are lots of options in the new arrivals section, including this MOSS & WILLOW 9×16 Newport Striped Ruffle Pillow. It is just $16.99, but it looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn or Ballard Designs.

10 Washable Rug Sets

Washable rugs are great for anyone, but especially if you have kids or pets. There are some great options at the store and on the website right now, including the SANDERSON 2pk Washable Anthos Floral Print Rugs. It comes with two matching rugs for $39.99.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 And, Weiner Dog Lamps

This CRESTVIEW COLLECTION Set Of 2 17in Dachshund Dog Lamps With Scalloped Shades is one of the cutest lighting fixture sets I have ever seen. I mean, the combo of gold weiner dogs and a scalloped shade is perfection. There are other great lamps at T.J. right now, ranging from traditional and modern styles to fun and eccentric options. This set is $79.99.