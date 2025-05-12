4 Scents That Attract Snakes to Your Yard, Experts Say

The weather is warming up, and that means snakes are coming out in full force. In recent weeks, a Virginia woman found a snake in her margarita , a Maryland woman ran into a snake on the beach , and thousands of people in North Carolina were left without power after snakes got into substation equipment.

Of course, there are also plenty of reports of snakes rearing their heads closer to home, in backyards and gardens. As the threat continues to grow throughout the summer, it’s important to know what you can do to keep your property safe—and that may include ridding your land of certain scents that attract snakes.

"Snakes primarily 'smell' their environment through a process called chemoreception," explains A.H. David, a snake expert and founder of Pest Control Weekly. Instead of smelling with a nose, they use the Jacobson's Organ, or the vomeronasal organ. "This is connected to their mouth, and when they flick their tongue out, they collect particles from the air which are then processed through this organ," David notes. They can then find chemical cues or "smells" in their environment.

Ahead, hear from pest experts about the fragrances that beckon to reptiles.

1. Bird droppings and bird nests iStock "Snakes follow the scent of their prey, and since most snakes are 'ambush' predators, they set up in these areas that have scent left behind from their prey," explains Jamie Nichols, senior service center manager at Arrow Exterminators. For example, David says rat snakes feed on bird eggs, so "the scent of birds, their droppings, or their nests could potentially attract these species." Scent aside, bird baths may also draw snakes to your yard since the reptiles often look for water to cool off and hydrate. Likewise, bird feeders are a common culprit since the spilled seeds attract rodents, snakes' primary food source.

2. Rodent droppings 8 Easy Tricks to Stop Rodents From Eating Your Plants Shutterstock Speaking of rodents, the scent of rats, mice, or hamsters "can attract many species of snakes, particularly larger species such as pythons, boa constrictors, and many kinds of rat snakes," says David. Even if the rodent isn't currently present, the lingering smell of their droppings or urine can attract snakes. One of the easiest ways to rid your yard of rodents is to make sure there are no food scraps or overflowing trash cans.

3. Amphibians and fish iStock Snakes are opportunistic feeders, slithering until they encounter a fresh scent or a movement, which then becomes their food source. "For water-dwelling or semi-aquatic snakes such as water snakes or certain kinds of garter snakes, the smell of amphibians like frogs or toads, as well as fish, can be attractive," says David. As previously mentioned, snakes are also attracted to water, so it's key to drive any of these creatures away so snakes don't also take up residence. If you have a natural or artificial pond on your property, Charlotte Backyard Ponds suggests applying a snake repellent around the perimeter. "These products contain all-natural ingredients that are designed to mimic scents produced by animals that prey on snakes," they explain, endorsing this Snake Scram product.