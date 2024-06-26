8 Ways to Keep Snakes Out of Your Pool
Don't let any slithering reptiles become uninvited guests at your next pool party.
Your backyard pool is meant to be the place where you kick back, relax, and beat the heat. However, there's nothing that can ruin a quick dip faster than realizing you're paddling alongside a snake who managed to dive in themselves. Fortunately, just as there are ways to keep reptiles out of your home, there are plenty of options to ensure that they won't slither in for a little swim—and to ultimately help keep both you and the animal safe. Read on for the ways to keep snakes out of your pool, according to experts.
1
Use snake repellents.
Snake repellent can keep these slithery creatures from getting in your pool, but it isn't foolproof. A.H. David, a snake expert and founder of Pest Control Weekly, recommends using "natural remedies like sprinkling crushed garlic, cinnamon, or clove oil around the perimeter of the pool and yard to help deter snakes."
Some commercial options (found at retailers such as Lowe's and Amazon) can keep snakes away, but their effectiveness varies based on your yard and the ingredients, David tells Best Life. You also have to make sure that those products aren't harmful to your children or pets.
If you don't choose the natural route, Jamie Nichols, senior service center manager at Arrow Exterminators, says it's important to check the active ingredient list. If there's something you're unsure about, it's best to contact a professional.
Any repellent will also typically have to be reapplied. But as long as you stay on top of it, you'll be one step closer to a snake-free pool.
2
Eliminate potential food sources.
Snakes are almost always on the hunt for food. "If you notice insects, frogs, or lizards in or around your pool, make an effort to have them removed," Nichols says.
Namely, the reptiles are looking for areas that have a lot of prey—especially those with rodents and bugs. "Make sure to keep your yard free of food scraps, trash, and standing water that can attract these creatures," David says.
Sealing up these gaps or open areas can help ensure rodents don't make an appearance—which means snakes hopefully won't either.
3
Install a light system.
You'll also have to safeguard your pool from snakes after you've gone to bed for the night. Fortunately, a slight upgrade can help prevent any morning surprises.
"Since snakes prefer the dark, installing pool lights can help repel snakes from your pool," says Rocky Beninato, founder of Quality Affordable Pest Control.
Not sure where to start? Consider a flashing infrared system, which snakes can easily pick up on in the dark and will scare them away, according to Shumaker's Animal Control.
4
Keep your yard neat.
In addition to getting rid of food scraps or trash, keeping your yard tidy will minimize snake sightings. "Removing any piles of wood, debris, or rocks that snakes might use as shelter is a good place to start," says Ben McInerney, founder of Home Garden Guides.
Any clutter or dense vegetation should also be cut down. Snakes will hide anywhere they fit, so keeping your pool area clear is key.
"Look out for any potential hiding spots, like pool toys or equipment, and address them immediately," David says.
And it's not just snakes that will be affected. "If you have a snake problem in your backyard, some of the best ways to drive them out include eliminating the snake's food source like rats and mice," says Clay Spann of pool retailer Leslie's. Removing hiding places for reptiles will also make it harder for their prey to get comfortable in your yard, too.
5
Utilize a pool cover.
It might seem like an obvious solution, but using a pool cover is one relatively surefire way to keep the snakes away. Just remember to put the cover on the pool when it's not actively being used.
"Snakes are less likely to try to enter the water if there's no way for them to climb out easily," McInerney says. Be sure you don't leave any gaps and that the cover fits snugly to the pool so they really can't squeeze through.
6
Plant a natural barrier.
If you're looking for a more permanent way to dissuade snakes from taking a dip, you might want to take a trip to the nursery and break out your gardening equipment.
"One effective way to keep snakes out of your pool is to install a natural barrier of plants that are known to deter them," says Chuck Potts of Pest-X Exterminating. "Certain plants, such as marigolds, lemongrass, and wormwood, have strong scents that snakes dislike. By placing these around your pool area, you create a natural deterrent that can help keep snakes at bay without the need for chemical repellents or physical barriers."
7
Install a fence.
If trying to dissuade snakes from diving in isn't working, it might be time to create a more serious barrier around your pool area. Installing a fence is one way to keep them out.
"Since snakes are excellent climbers, it's best to choose a fence that's at least four feet high and made of smooth, vertical slats," says McInerney. "This makes it more difficult for them to climb over."
The fence should also be flush to the ground with a fine mesh or solid material that snakes cannot squeeze through, David tells Best Life. To deter them even further, the fence should be at a slightly outward angle at the top.
Not only is installing a fence one of the most effective ways to keep snakes off your property, but you'll likely keep other animals from intruding as well.
8
…Or go all the way with a screened-in lanai.
Fences may be great for protecting from ground-level intruders, but if you're already making the investment in changes, you might want to go a step further.
"If you can afford it, one of the best ways to keep snakes out of your pool is to create a screen porch around your entire pool area," says Rafi Friedman, president of Coastal Luxury Outdoors.
He explains that this method has many advantages beyond keeping reptiles out.
"Screening in your pool space also helps with other pests like bugs, rodents, and lizards, cuts down on your need for sun shades, reduces energy costs, and also provides added safety and security, reducing the risk that strangers will blunder into your pool, which in turn helps to keep insurance premiums down," Friedman tells Best Life.