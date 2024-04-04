Officials Issue "Stark Reminder" That Snakes Are Becoming More Active: "Be Vigilant"

Summer is getting closer, and humans aren't the only ones eager to shed their winter coats and embrace the warm outdoors. The rise in temperatures also signals the end of hibernation for many animals, including snakes. Some reptiles are already making their comeback, prompting officials to issue a "stark reminder" about how to stay safe when encountering "slithery neighbors."

RELATED: Rattlesnake Attack Has Trauma Doctor Issuing a New Warning.

On April 2, the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management in southeast Texas posted a warning on Facebook after one of their community members came across a giant snake coiled in their yard near the water sprinkler. The agency is reminding folks that grassy areas are a favorite hiding spot for these sneaky—and sometimes venomous—reptiles.

"As the temperatures begin to rise and spring emerges, it's time to be aware of our slithery neighbors — snakes! With the warming weather, snakes are becoming more active, and sightings may increase, especially in areas like your own homes, backyards, and gardens," the emergency management team wrote on Facebook.

Concerning the recent snake sighting, the agency said the resident was left "startled" by the slithering intruder. And while unsettling, it's a "stark reminder that snakes are indeed making their presence known as they come out of hibernation and begin to explore their surroundings," they added.

Unfortunately, these "surroundings" can vary from common spots like front porches and basements to more obscure places like a child's stroller or hotel room. In the last year, there have been multiple reports of drivers finding large snakes in the hoods of their cars and back seats. Bodies of standing water such as a bird bath, swimming pool, or yes, even your toilet, can also attract these predators.

RELATED: 6 Top Signs There Are Snakes in Your Yard.

Thankfully, there are several different kinds of natural scent repellents (many of which you probably already have on hand) that can help ward off these potentially dangerous creatures. Things like cinnamon and clove, vinegar, mothballs, citrus, peppermint oil, and basil are all odors snakes hate. Believe it or not, garlic is also extremely powerful.

"Garlic is a natural snake repellent because snakes don't like the smell of it," Jennifer Mecham, a snake expert and writer for Reptiles Blog, previously told Best Life. "But what few people realize is that it's also good at keeping them away because it is a natural insecticide." She added, "It will kill any insects in the area, including the insects that snakes eat. This will make your property less attractive to snakes and make it less likely for them to find food."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Per San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management's Facebook notice, the smartest thing we can do is "be vigilant." In areas with limited visibility, pay close attention to where you're placing your hands and feet. Likewise, keep pets close and children closer, and maintain a "tidy" yard to keep snakes at bay, the agency advised.

Education is also key. "Learn to identify the venomous snakes native to your area. Knowing what to look out for can help you react appropriately in case of an encounter," per the Facebook post. If you encounter a snake, give it space. Remember, snakes typically only strike when they feel threatened or cornered.

"By staying informed and taking precautions, we can coexist safely with these fascinating creatures. Let's all do our part to ensure a harmonious relationship with the wildlife around us," said the agency.