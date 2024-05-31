7 Essential Items to Keep Snakes Out of Your Home

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Snakes aren't pests in the traditional definition of the term, as they can be a serious benefit to your garden and are typically completely harmless. However, that doesn't mean you need to be comfortable with the idea of one making its way indoors and getting cozy in your living space. Fortunately, there are a few products that can come in handy if you're concerned about a serpentine stowaway. Read on for the essential items to keep snakes out of your home, according to experts.

Experts gave us advice on what you might need, and we picked some of our favorite products. Prices are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

1 Door Sweeps

Your door might do a great job keeping humans and most animals out, but not all of them are completely impenetrable. That seemingly tiny gap at the base of the frame could be more than enough space for a reptile to sneak in. Fortunately, there is a relatively easy and affordable fix.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Install door sweeps on exterior doors to create a barrier that prevents snakes from slithering underneath and into your home," says A.H. David, a snake expert and founder of Pest Control Weekly. "Just be sure to choose heavy-duty door sweeps that securely seal the bottom of the door and close off any gaps."

2 A Rake

Lawn maintenance can be a lot of work, but it helps keep your home looking great. And slacking on your chores can lead to more problems than just an unruly yard.

"Snakes thrive in areas that provide ample space for them to hide and burrow," says Meg Pearson, training manager at pest services company Critter Control. "Be sure to have a rake and other materials to help keep your yard clear of organic and inorganic clutter."

Maintaining a tidy lawn that is free of sticks, leaves, brush, wood, and other debris will greatly deter snakes from hanging around the yard around your house. "And if they aren't frequenting your yard, they're far less likely to make it all the way up to and inside your home," she adds.

3 A Lawnmower

It's not just falling foliage you have to worry about when it comes to making snakes feel welcome.

"While snakes are unlikely to enter your home, it's still frightening for many to see them in your yard," Rocky Beninato, founder of Quality Affordable Pest Control, tells Best Life. "The most important thing to do to keep snakes off your property is to make your yard inhospitable to them."

One of the easiest ways to do this is to ensure you keep up with your trimming schedule. "Snakes like long grass that hides them from predators, so make sure to mow your lawn regularly," he says.

4 Sealant and Caulk

Part of keeping snakes out of your home involves performing a regular run-through of its perimeter. Fortunately, closing up any potential entry points can be done with easy-to-find and relatively inexpensive materials.

"Seal any cracks or gaps in the foundation, walls, or siding of your home with a high-quality sealant or caulk," says David. "Pay close attention to areas where utility pipes and wires enter the home, as these can provide entry points for snakes."

5 Hardware Cloth or Wire Mesh

Not all holes on the outside of your home are the result of wear and tear. Things like dryer exhaust valves and ductwork can provide more than enough space for reptiles to sneak inside. But you can remove this option with a quick fix.

"Use sturdy hardware cloth or wire mesh to cover openings around the foundation, vents, and pipes where snakes could potentially enter," says David. "Just do a thorough check to ensure these coverings are tightly sealed to prevent any gaps that snakes could squeeze through."

6 Snake Fencing

Snakes are generally pretty adept at getting where they want to go, thanks in no small part to their slithering stature. But you can still protect areas of your yard from both reptiles and the prey they're often after.

"If you are concerned about snakes on your property, you can also install a stainless steel mesh fence around your yard or garden," says Beninato. "Stainless steel mesh makes it impossible for snakes to climb, and rodents are also unable to chew through it. He adds that it's best to also bury the base of the fencing by a few inches to prevent burrowing.

7 Bird Netting

Need a solution that can rest right up alongside your house without being too much of an eyesore? Experts recommend one lightweight option that can keep your home safe without sticking out too much.

"Get some anti-bird netting and set it around the perimeter of your home," suggests Nicole Carpenter, president of Black Pest Prevention.

The most effective method is to place it on the ground and fix it with something heavy, like a heavy bucket with stones or sand. "When snakes try to get inside, they get tangled in the netting and turn back instead," she says.

