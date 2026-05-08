Fans Are Furious Over Dollar Tree’s Sneaky New Price Hikes

Shoppers are furious over Dollar Tree's sneaky new price hikes on frames, mirrors, and canvases.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Shoppers are truly obsessed with Dollar Tree, and the store is rapidly expanding across the country with new locations popping up everywhere. People love that the bargain emporium sells everything from clothing and skincare products to home decor and small furniture pieces at unbelievably low prices. One of the only things shoppers ever complain about? Price increases. When Dollar Tree infamously raised the price of all products from $1 to $1.25, there was a major uproar in the community. Recently, the chain has been a little more sneaky about upping its prices. However, according to a popular Dollar Tree influencer, there has been a secret price bump that you need to know about.

Dollar Tree Dollie, aka Kim, has brought to social media’s attention a new price increase at Dollar Tree that most of us are unaware of. She shared about it in a new video.

“I am so mad at Dollar Tree right now. They just snuck this one in, and I’m not happy about it. So let me show you because I just noticed the new signage as I was shopping,” she says in the clip, walking down the aisle with picture frames, mirrors, and wall art.

“This one’s new, and it’s tricky. Small frames, $1.25. 8×10 and larger frames have gone up to $1.50,” she says. “I think that’s so mean. And here’s the kicker. Mirrors, canvases, and shelves are now $1.50. Excuse me, like all these canvases, these little bows are actually really cute, but it’s $1.50 now. Any of these little mirrors, yeah, those are $1.50 now. And when they say shelves, this is what they mean. Like these wooden things, ” she continues.

Kim believes the price hike is brand new. “I have not seen anyone else talking about this. I have not seen this anywhere. There were no like notices about it. So I feel like they just did this this week,” she concludes.

Fans are definitely not happy. “I miss when everything was one price so so much! They keep raising allllll the prices at mine and it’s getting harder to find stuff for $1.25!” one commented. Other commented that many items are being secretly marked up. “Honestly we’ve been getting screwed over with pricing for awhile now. Signs will say it’s still 1.25 but rings up 1.50. I had that lipstick I told you about awhile ago ring up 4.00. We all really need to watch everything ring up which I’m usually always good at,” one said. “It just keeps going up, its no longer the dollar tree sadly,” another adds.

Even the staff gets blindsided by the price increases. “Yeah with price changes they do it very last minute and it is a large hassle. For the staff, because we never know the change beforehand, they just tell us to overhaul a whole display,” a follower who claims to be a Dollar Tree employee writes. The good news? “If you find a whole display saying 1.25. They’re obligated to honor the price marked you just have to mention it to the cashier.”