The online retailer’s decor section is in full bloom!

The idea of schlepping through the snow and ice in my heaviest coat for spring decor doesn’t exactly sound like a whale of a time. Fortunately, I can browse for Easter tablescape essentials and outdoor furnishings from the comfort of my couch and heated blanket, thanks to QVC. Make yourself a fancy cup of coffee and throw up your slippered feet, and discover the 11 best new QVC spring home finds dropping online this week.

1 Hallmark Floral Outdoor Coir Doormat

Dress up your stoop for spring with this multicolored Hallmark Floral Outdoor Coir Doormat (on sale for $17). The natural coir fibers prevent dirt, allergens, and moisture from muddying your shiny floors.

2 Easter Garden Dinner Table Linens

For your spring tablescape, nab this vibrant Easter Garden Embellished Table Runner ($37), which has stitched hems and tassels. As for place settings, make it a matching ensemble with the Easter Garden Placemats ($43 for a six-pack).

3 Bunny-Shaped Topiary Plant

Bring the Easter vibes to your outdoor seating area with this Bunny-Shaped Topiary Plant ($66). It has faux greenery with lavender sprigs sprinkled in, all of which is UV-resistant.

4 Easter-Themed Deviled Egg Tray

Made from durable ceramic, this Easter-Themed Deviled Egg Tray (on sale for $19) is perfect for putting your homemade deviled eggs or painted Easter eggs on display. Plus, you can safely pop it in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer, or oven.

5 Faceted Glass Candle Trio

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a friend, this Faceted Glass Candle Trio (on sale for $50) will bring the calm, relaxing vibes. The candles are infused with essentials, guarantee up to 40 hours of burn time, and come in spring-inspired fragrances.

6 Metal and Seagrass Accent Wall Mirror

This Accent Wall Mirror ($88) features a stylish combination of stark metal and natural woven seagrass—it’s bohemian yet also contemporary. Its compact oval silhouette beautifully complements tight spaces like entryways and powder rooms.

7 Artificial Hydrangea Wreath

The winter holidays may be over, but there are still plenty of ways you can decorate your front door, such as this Artificial Hydrangea Wreath (on sale for $90). The wreath is embellished with lemons, which are sure to usher in the warmer weather.

8 Solar Lantern with Floral Design

This Solar Lantern with Floral Design (on sale for $30) offers “dusk-to-dawn lighting,” making it ideal for pathways, doorsteps, and decks. It’s available in a gorgeous teal color or steel black.

9 Duck Figurine

Dressed in his Sunday best, this Duck Figurine ($37) is embracing spring in blue overalls layered over a polka dot shirt with a checkered bow tie—and don’t forget his cute floppy hat either!

10 MacKenzie-Childs Flowers Wool-Blend Rug

From MacKenzie-Childs’ collection, this Laura’s Flowers Wool-Blend Rug ($280) is designed with looped and sheared sections, which provide texture and dimension, alongside the irregular edges—it’s basically an art piece!

11 Floral Garland and Sprigs

Deck your home to the nines with this Peach Dahlia Floral Teardrop ($61) and 6-Foot Peach Dahlia Floral Garland ($80), both of which are handcrafted and scream spring. Display them on a mantle, bannister, doors, and windows.